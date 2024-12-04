Today on Sky Sports Racing: Winter Oaks Trial features on busy Lingfield card
We're all set for a busy afternoon at Lingfield, with the Winter Oaks Trial (1.20pm) the standout contest on the nine-race card. Watch every race live exclusively on Sky Sports Racing...
Monday 2 December 2024 17:42, UK
Charlotte's Web looks the one to beat in this afternoon's Winter Oaks Trial at Lingfield, one of nine races on a busy card - live on Sky Sports Racing...
1.20 Lingfield - Charlotte's Web tops the weights in Winter Oaks Trial
The BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Fillies' Handicap used to be a staple of the Winter Million meeting but with the addition of Windsor it has now been shoehorned into its own meeting on January 18. The trial sees 11 go to post with Charlotte's Web on the quest for the hat-trick after two victories since going on the all-weather. She has climbed up the handicap from 77 to 88 and Sean Dylan Bowen's 3lb claim will be useful to be taking off the top weight.
- Lossiemouth too good for Teahupoo in Hatton's Grace
- Sir Gino proves Fighting Fifth super-sub with easy victory
Another unexposed three-year-old who is unbeaten on artificial surfaces is Lokana, who won at Chelmsford last time out. David O'Meara's filly had been hitting the crossbar on turf but was successful when scoring by a head and is up 3lb for that victory for this contest.
Timeless Charm promised plenty in her early days but has failed to kick on in handicaps so far. With a return to her novice form, she could bounce back here for George Boughey and Amo Racing.
1.50 Lingfield - Consistent Hafeet Alain faces Palmar Bay
Hafeet Alain has been contesting hot handicaps and slightly lowers his sights here for Ed Walker. Jack Doughty takes a valuable 3lbs off the veteran as he carries top weight here with the handicapper slowly relenting for his consistency.
Palmar Bay for Ralph Beckett promised quite a bit in his early career but has failed to kick on however his mark is slowly reducing and will go well here with Rhys Clutterbuck aboard.
Local Music has been somewhat of a revelation for Matt Crawley and his four-year-old filly has been ultra consistent but was a little bit of a disappointment last time. The vets reported she lost her action, and it wouldn't be a surprise if she bounced back to form today.
12.20 Lingfield - Texas Starlight set to carry penalty
Texas Starlight cost €185,000 and has been nearly perfect in her two starts for George Boughey and won well at Southwell last time out. She was eased down towards the line and was comfortably on top of a nice field. The form has been franked since and will be dangerous against inexperienced rivals in this.
Go Go Boots makes her debut for John and Thady Gosden and cost a fair amount too for American owner Bobby Flay. €230,000 as a two-year-old, she has been late to track and will be an interesting rival today.
The theme of this race seems to be expensive purchases and the other in the field making her debut is Miss Herschel for Andrew Balding. Related to a winner who is rated 92, she could be dangerous with David Probert onboard.
Best of the rest
Overnight Oats is on the hat-trick hunt in the 3.25pm at Lingfield and will be well fancied for the James Owen team. A half-brother of Bunbury Cup runner-up Fundamental, he will be partnered with Jason Watson over this one-mile trip.
Over at Deauville, James Tate runs British raider Mount Athos.