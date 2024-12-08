Hong Kong Cup: Romantic Warrior creates history for James McDonald and Danny Shum

Romantic Warrior secured his place in the record books as he won a third Longines Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin.

The six-year-old had been hailed as "the perfect racehorse" by jockey James McDonald ahead of the 10-furlong Group One and he lived up to his billing with a comfortable victory over Japanese star Liberty Island.

Aidan O'Brien's Wingspan set the early pace with McDonald settling Romantic Warrior in fourth, moving slightly off the rail from his draw in stall one to ensure a clear passage throughout the race.

Given the signal to kick on a furlong and a half from home, Romantic Warrior moved up a gear and kicked away from the chasing Liberty Island, with McDonald having enough in hand to turn and hail the crowd well before the line.

McDonald said: "I'm so proud of this horse. It's been a remarkable effort by Danny and his team.

"Forget the rest, he's the best.

"He's been flying. Anyone could ride him he's that easy but I'm the lucky one. He's the horse of a lifetime."

Andrew Balding's outsider The Foxes raced towards the rear but made a late charge to grab fourth place and a prize of over £240,000, while Spirit Dancer tried to challenge but dropped back to ninth place at the line.

O'Brien's first string Content came home seventh and Wingspan faded to 10th after her early exertions.

Ka Ying Rising sprints to Hong Kong glory

Ka Ying Rising graduated to Group One glory with victory in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin.

The four-year-old was widely expected to star in the six-furlong heat having won his last seven starts and smashed a long-standing track record on his most recent run.

He was slow to break for Zac Purton on this move up in company, with the rider having to push him along early to get settled on the heels of pacesetter California Spangle.

When Purton gave the signal, Ka Ying Rising moved to the front but rather than sprinting clear, he had to battle the late charges of Helios Express and Satono Reve to secure the win.

Ralph Beckett's British raider Starlust could not add to his Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint triumph, racing on the heels of the leaders before dropping back in the straight.

Purton said of the David Hayes-trained winner: "It wasn't smooth, something lunged at the gate just before we went and it took his mind off it, he turned his head so was a little bit slow to step.

"Victor The Winner bore down my neck the whole way and he never really relaxed as well as he has, he was working the whole way.

"The win was better than it looked, he jumped something in the straight as well that took his mind off it but he's a special horse.

"He wasn't at his best today, he's better than this but still got the job done."

Voyage Bubble added a second Group One to his tally in the Longines Hong Kong Mile.

Trained by Ricky Yiu and ridden by James McDonald, the six-year-old travelled well throughout and seized the initiative with two furlongs to run.

Soul Rush tried his best to reel him back in the final strides but after having to settle for second in the Mile last year, Voyage Bubble was not for beating this time.

French runner Lazzat fared best of the European raiders, with Harry Eustace's Docklands and the James Ferguson-trained Ramadan down the field.