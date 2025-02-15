Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pic D'orhy faces Corbetts Cross and L'homme Presse in blockbuster Ascot Chase

It's Ascot Chase day! Pic D'Orhy, L'Homme Presse and Corbetts Cross line up in the big one from East Berkshire - live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.37pm...

3.37 Ascot - Pic D'Orhy faces Corbetts Cross and L'Homme Presse in G1 Ascot Chase

Last year's front two renew their rivalry in a cracking edition of this Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase at Ascot.

Pic D'Orhy proved too good for L'Homme Presse when making all for a decisive success 12 months ago and this course specialist could prove hard to pass again under Harry Cobden.

L'Homme Presse returned to winning ways when seeing off Pic D'Orhy's stablemate Stage Star in the Cotswold Chase over a little further but may struggle to gain his revenge over this course and distance.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Corbetts Cross is a fascinating contender as he warms up for a possible Cheltenham Gold Cup bid next month. The eight-year-old had some excellent form as a novice including when winning the National Hunt Chase. His latest sixth in the King George at Christmas was a solid effort and he has obvious claims on official ratings.

Le Patron is worth a mention as he heads up in class for Gary and Josh Moore.

1.50 Ascot - Jingko Blue headlines Reynoldstown

This Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase sees a clash between two highly promising chasers.

Jingko Blue is unbeaten over fences having landed both starts to date at Uttoxeter and Windsor. Novicey over his fences on his last start, Nicky Henderson will be hoping he can build on that and make it 3-3 under Nico de Boinville.

The Changing Man moves into Graded company having finished runner-up in a trio of handicap chases this season and may have to settle for third.

2.25 Ascot - Victtorino and Threeunderthrufive headline

A super betting heat sees 11 head to post for this valuable Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase.

Venetia Williams has dominated at Ascot this season winning with six of her nine runners and Victtorino will be popular here. A pleasing winner of Silver Cup over this course and distance in December, he could have more to give under this 3lb penalty.

Last year's winner Threeunderthrufive rates a chief threat as he tops the weights under Harry Cobden. A good ground lover, no rain would be a bonus, and he looks an each-way player.

Of the others, Lucy Wadham's Terresita impressed when scoring here last month and a 6lb rise looks fair. Hasthing warrants respect as he seeks a hat-trick on this step up in grade having won at Windsor the last twice.

Best of the rest

A top-class renewal of the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle at Ascot (2.25pm) sees course and distance winner Altobelli clash with Joyeux Machin. Patriotik is not one to rule out for the Evan and Isabel Williams combination, having chased home Red Dirt Road at Aintree on Boxing Day.

Earlier on the card, recent winners Blue Hop and Jilajone hold decent each-way chances in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle where Bective Abbey tops the billing for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson.

Harry Fry looks to hold the aces in the the closing 4.45pm Betfair Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race, with Just A Heartbeat preferred to Neon Madonna of his runners. The Crockermoor Farm handler took this race with Anno Power last term and will be confident again this year, despite the presence of the Skeltons' Belle Le Grand.

At Southwell, Piperstown looks for the four-timer in the 4.05pm £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Amateur Jockeys' Handicap for Kevin Frost and will be well fancied despite the 5lb penalty. Also seeking a quartet of wins on the bounce is Gaiety Musical in the 5.40pm BetMGM: It's Showtime Fillies' Handicap. This daughter of Gregorian must also shoulder a 5lb penalty, and be wary of the challenge posed by Enola Grey. Oisin Orr gets the ride on Init Together in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap at 7.40pm, chasing a whopping five consecutive victories for Tony Carroll, who is operating at a 19 per cent strike rate thus far in 2025.

Another in the hunt for five in a row is High Court Judge, who reappears for James Owen in the Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap at 4.55pm. Partnered once again by Hector Crouch, this five-year-old could be challenged by Show No Fear who ran well in second the last day over course and distance.

Lord Capulet - a half-brother to Rosallion - headlines the 5.25pm maiden stakes contest at Newcastle.