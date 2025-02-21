Kempton tips: Hyland tipped up take Handicap prize on latest episode of Weekend Winners

The Weekend Winners return ahead of another busy weekend of horseracing, with selections nominated for Kempton and Newcastle.

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix return in search of winners across this weekend's racing from Kempton and Newcastle. The team also look ahead to the Cheltenham Festival, with an ante-post angle apiece nominated.

On the latest episode of Weekend Winners, the trio take a look at the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase, ran over three miles at Kempton at 3.35pm.

Kate Tracey

"I'm wondering what Hyland is going to do tactics-wise, because we know he stays all day. He's my selection in here but he is a horse who likes to be ridden fairly prominently. He has been showing those extra bits of stamina and he's another for the trends, although he has been ridden solely over 3m in his 3 starts this season (winning the first two at Cheltenham).

"He's proven himself to be just as adept over this course and distance in the G1 Kauto Star Novices, where he wasn't disgraced at all. He's a much better chaser than a hurdler already, he's proven to stay all day and over this trip, off this mark, he can stay in contention for long enough to prove his class."

Sam Boswell

"I completely agree with Kate on Hyland. I'm a big fan of this horse and you always associate Nicky Henderson with winners at Kempton but dig a bit deeper and he's managed to pick up quite a few of these handicap-type races - he's +18 to a £1 stake if you backed him blind, a 25 per cent strike rate. It will be races like this that he takes out occasionally that boost this, rather than Constitution Hill winning at 1/5.

"There's a slightly disappointing turnout in this race, so it's hard to oppose him. I'm not sure Lowry's Bar will run if it's as dry as suggested, so I came down on the favourite. I know The Jukebox Man dispatched him easily enough but he's a horse I have huge regard for but getting even near him is enough to suggest that a mark of 147 is workable in the context of this race."

Declan Rix

"This is a race that has a good bit of pace on. I really like Hyland and Lowry's Bar as horses and individuals but they're not the biggest to be carrying top weight and near-top weight. They're not overly big although they mostly jump well and good ground will help them. I'm not sure the handicapper has missed them either. They're not as well handicapped as another novice in the race, and that's Beachcomber for the Jonjo and AJ O'Neill team.

"He bolted up here over Christmas in first-time blinkers over this course and distance and he just looked a completely different horse [to the start of the season]. His jumping has got an awful lot better and he's overpriced compared to the front two in the market although there are worries. He did make the running last time out at Kempton when he won, and there's quite a bit of pace on here. I'd be surprised if he gets an easy lead again and obviously he won in first time blinkers so they'll have to sharpen him up again.

