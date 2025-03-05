Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rajeko and Bountiful go for Spring Cup glory at Lingfield

It's Spring Cup day at Lingfield, with the likes of Rajeko, Bountiful and Rebel's Gamble in contention for the feature prize of the afternoon.

3.42 Lingfield - Rajeko and Bountiful headline Spring Cup field

A competitive field of seven head to post for this Listed BetMGM Spring Cup Stakes at Lingfield.

George Boughey's Bountiful showed some useful form as a two-year-old including when winning two of her first three starts before finishing a credible fourth in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge. That form has a solid look to it, and she rates a fascinating contender as she steps up to seven furlongs.

Michael Bell saddles Kameko colt Rajeko who made a pleasing reappearance when second behind Al Qudra in Al Uqba last month and will hope to build on that under Hector Crouch.

Rebel's Gamble also holds every chance, despite being beaten a length and three quarters by Humam the last day at Southwell. Clifford Lee retains the ride aboard Karl Burke's charge, who flies the flag for Clipper Logistics.

Others to consider include Andrew Balding's Wolverhampton victor Dance In The Storm, while William Haggas and Tom Marquand team up with Raneenn.

4.12 Lingfield - Kitaro Kich bids for another success

George Baker's Kitaro Kich has enjoyed a great start to the year winning twice including when comfortably claiming a Chelmsford handicap last week and should prove hard to beat under this 5lb penalty. Tom Marquand takes over from Neil Callan in the plate for this BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap.

Martin Dunne's Portoro is a consistent type who has finished in the top three on his last five starts and he should be in the mix despite another rise in the weights.

Split Elevens saw off Kondratiev Wave at Kempton last month and that pair would have each-way claims as they reoppose here. Twitch has disappointed since his two victories around Chelmsford in September but is one to watch here, returning for a first start since mid-October.

4.42 Lingfield - Coolagh Magic and Ecclesiastical clash

The Antony Carson-trained Coolagh Magic recorded his ninth all-weather success when coming from off the pace to score over this course and distance and must be feared off this 5lb higher mark.

Ecclesiastical was well supported when narrowly failing to score at Wolverhampton and he rates a huge danger if able to back that up off the same mark in this Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap.

Of the others, Tony Carroll's Recon Mission is worth a mention, while Unavailable faded late on when trying to make all here last time and has a handy draw in stall one.

Best of the rest

Warren Fentiman has 13 successes to his name thus far in 2025 and will fancy his chances aboard Green Team, who carries top weight in the Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club "Hands And Heels" Apprentice Handicap at Lingfield (1.42pm). Also in the mix is the uber-consistent Daaris, who has not finished outside the places on his last six starts for Kevin Frost. Also worthy of note is Donald Llewelyn, who stands every chance stepping back down in trip for Gary and Josh Moore.

Also at Lingfield, I'll Give It A Go holds strong claims in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Restricted Maiden Stakes (2.12pm), donning the Gredleys' silks for trainer James Owen. The market will likely be indicative of the chances of Tatmeen - a son of More Than Ready out of Group 3 winner Noblesse Oblige making his debut for Luke Dace. Similarly, Fantasmic - a half-brother to Just A Game Stakes runner-up Strathnaver - makes his first start.

At Happy Valley, British riders Ryan Moore and Richard Kingscote are in action.

Don't miss a moment from Lingfield, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon...