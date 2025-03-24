Hollie Doyle rides 1,000th British winner aboard Handle With Care at Lingfield Park

Hollie Doyle brought up a landmark 1,000th domestic career winner when steering the Marco Botti-trained Handle With Care to victory at Lingfield.

Doyle has enjoyed big-race glory aplenty at home and abroad since breaking the record for the number of winners ridden by a female jockey in 2019, and in September last year she made it 1,000 winners worldwide.

After matching that tally in the UK alone, Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm delighted to have got that done, it's another milestone and hopefully there's another 1,000 under the bonnet somewhere!

"I've had so much support over the years, so many people have been loyal to me, especially Archie (Watson). Since I joined him, my career has really taken off.

"Marco has also been a big supporter of mine, so it's quite fitting."

In 2020, Doyle made the breakthrough on the biggest stage, celebrating her first Royal Ascot winner when Alan King's Scarlet Dragon landed the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. She also rode a five-timer at Windsor, secured her first Group-race success on Dame Maillot in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and became retained rider for Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar.

Perhaps even more significantly, Doyle became the first woman to ride a winner on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot through her old ally Trueshan, before recording a landmark first Group One success when making it a double on Glen Shiel in the Champions Sprint.

Her first Classic success came in France in the 2022 Prix de Diane on Nashwa for John and Thady Gosden.

Other major achievements include being named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, as well as taking third place in the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

She added: "It's crazy, I struggle to believe some of the things I've achieved and I'm pretty sure a lot of other people do as well!

"It's amazing, I just need to keep going."