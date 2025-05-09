Lingfield tips: Puppet Master backed to stake Epsom Derby credentials at Lingfield on Saturday

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Dave Orton pick their winning across Saturday's cards on the latest episode of Weekend Winners.

It's a busy weekend across the country, with plenty of eyes on Lingfield - who host Derby and Oaks trials on Saturday.

To open this week's show, the trio analysed the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (3pm) - a Listed contest for colts and geldings over the extended mile and three furlongs.

Kate Tracey

"I'm going to take advantage of the 6/4 for Puppet Master because I fear he'll shorten up. The fact Ballydoyle have been mopping up all of the Derby and Oaks trials at Chester - we know that normally translates to Lingfield.

"It does feel a bit of a strange race given the depleted field sizes but I hope Puppet Master takes his chance and sets a benchmark. The fact Ryan [Moore] has sided with him means I'm happy to row in at 6/4."

Sam Boswell

"I think Stay True will end up 7/2 or 4/1 as the money will all be for Puppet Master, but that's not going to put me off. There's not as much between the two horses as we maybe think given they've got very different profiles. If you look at the type of horse Aidan O'Brien has ran in this race in recent years, it's very unlike him to send something that has had just the one start at three years old.

"Obviously he's a really intriguing contender, he's the last crop of Galileo and was the first three-year-old winner of those. If you watch back his run at Leopardstown, I was really taken with it. It looks like he'll relish going further and further in time, as he was very green that day. Ryan switches to Puppet Master here and while he's got everything right this week at time of recording, I just wonder - Stay True isn't entered in the Derby but straight after Leopardstown he gets sent for a Derby trial? That feels a bit strange to me and at the prices I just wonder if there's something that's been seen in recent days that wasn't in the early part before we saw him hit the racetrack."

Dave Orton

"I think we're probably on the right favourite in Puppet Master given it's been pretty much a clean sweep for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien this week. Although this doesn't look like one of the obvious stars of the stable, he was a bit of an eyecatcher on his comeback at Leopardstown - Lambourn was just ahead of him. I think 6/4 is a bit on the skinny side but this is a race where winners can go onto glory at Epsom.

"Of the ones at a price, I thought Prince Of The Seas might go well. I don't think Ralph's horses were necessarily rocking and rolling when he turned up at Epsom for the Blue Riband trial. If you watch that back he's doing his best work at the finish so I thought he might be one I'd want to be with next time out. Will he beat Puppet Master? If I was giving you a forecast - Puppet Master to beat Prince Of The Seas. One of them might have to get supplemented."

