Hillsin: Chris Honour and Dylan Kitts charged over Worcester run in 2023

Jockey Dylan Kitts and trainer Chris Honour have been charged with preventing Hillsin from running on his merits in a race at Worcester over two years ago.

Hillsin finished a close third in the Wacky Weekender Festival Pitchcroft 21st-23rd July Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle in July 2023, with the Worcester stewards subsequently suspending the horse from running for 40 days and referring the matter to the British Horseracing Authority.

Kitts, Honour and John Higgins will now face a disciplinary panel hearing that begins on Monday, with four additional dates reserved on September 9, 10, 15 and 16 if required.

All three have been charged with breaches of rule (J) 25 - committing a corrupt or fraudulent practice by stopping Hillsin from achieving his best possible position.

Kitts is also charged with breaking rule (F) 37, concerning failure to make a sufficient effort to achieve the best possible placing, while Honour has been charged with "encouraging Dylan Kitts to commit a corrupt or fraudulent practice in relation to racing by encouraging him to give a stopping ride to Hillsin" and also not ensuring Kitts had sufficient instruction to achieve the best possible placing.

Honour is also charged with misleading the stewards after the race.