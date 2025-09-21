Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton and Southwell meetings live on Sunday

We have a busy day's racing on Sunday with action from Plumpton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.07 Southwell - Get It and Against The Wind contest valuable heat

The feature Free Bets On attheraces.com Handicap sees classy speedball Get It top a field of 14.

George Baker's stable star has enjoyed a splendid campaign winning twice at Ascot including taking the Wokingham Stakes in June. He switches to the all-weather as he hopes to get back on track after a lesser effort at Goodwood.

Against The Wind has two wins from three starts on the all-weather. He scored over this course and distance earlier in the summer and wasn't disgraced when beaten off this mark here last time.

Adrestia is another to consider after placing at Goodwood and Beverley the last twice.

6.15 Southwell - In-form Forty Years On steps up in class

Forty Years On seeks a four-timer as she heads up in class in this Download The At The Races App Fillies' Handicap.

The George Scott-trained filly has rattled off a hat-trick this year and was most impressive on her handicap debut at Ascot earlier this month. A four-pound penalty looks lenient.

Maybe Not has finished in the first three on all five starts this season and there is likely more to come from Ralph Beckett's filly.

Arabian Legend and Bellarchi also make the shortlist.

3.50 Plumpton - Brave Knight faces Aucunrisque and Howth

A small but select field has assembled for this Friends & Family Remembering Norman Sharpe Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

Howth has excelled since heading over hurdles, winning four of his five starts for the Tom Lacey team and appeals as a solid option under Stan Sheppard.

Aucunrisque, a Betfair Hurdle winner back in 2023, has struggled in his last couple of starts but would have claims if able to repeat his third here in April.

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden team up with Brave Knight who will find this easier than when tackling the Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Best of the rest

Sha Tin - David Probert and Richard Kingscote are both in action.

5.40 Southwell - A strong Class Three contest with the ultra-consistent Charmaine, Great Bedwyn and Surrey Fire among a deep field of 12.

Plumpton - Cobden will be hoping for a successful afternoon as he has three strong chances, with Kajikia, Brave Knight and Masked Mistress all holding strong credentials.