Tuesday Tips

Mark Johnston - trains the main tip

Mark Johnston's Reggae Runner gets the verdict from Keith Hamer as he previews Tuesday's action.

Reggae Runner can get back to winning ways, having had his sights lowered for the Watch Racing TV Now Handicap at Carlisle.

Mark Johnston's three-year-old was unraced last year, but got off the mark at the third time of asking at Lingfield in February.

Making his handicap debut from a mark of 82 in a decent little contest at Musselburgh in April, he was caught in the final strides by Coolagh Forest.

That winner has subsequently defied a 4lb rise to win by six lengths and is now 16lb higher than when beating Reggae Runner.

That suggests Johnston's lightly-raced colt faced a very stiff task, while it is easy to forgive his next start because it came just six days after Musselburgh.

Last time out, he failed to figure in the Silver Bowl at Haydock. But that was a stiff ask, and the form looks hot - with Awe coming out and winning at the weekend.

In a smaller field, Reggae Runner may revert to trying to dominate.

Jackhammer has been raised 7lb for winning in great style at the Cumbrian track on his latest visit, but still looks to hold strong claims in the second division of the Racing TV Handicap.

Dianne Sayer's five-year-old appreciated the heavy ground that day, and there is likely to be a decent cut in it again.

Moghram can get off the mark at the third attempt in the Sorvio Insurance Brokers Maiden Stakes at Salisbury.

Marcus Tregoning's three-year-old colt stepped up considerably on his debut run on this course in April to finish second to Great Bear at Bath last month.

Moghram can reap the benefit of those two runs by getting his head in front.

David Menuisier has had his team in fine form of late, and Maroon Bells can do her bit by winning the Scouting For Girls - Live At thirskraces Friday 16th August Handicap at the North Yorkshire track.

Maroon Bells failed to trouble the judge in her first three starts - but looked transformed when returning from a 224-day absence when third to Nasee on her handicap debut at Yarmouth last month.

Despite that respectable effort, the handicapper has dropped her 1lb - so she is certainly worth a second look in this moderate contest.

Mr Orange has been a grand servant to connections, and the Paul Midgley-trained sprinter could be the answer to the Weatherbys VAT Services Handicap.

The six-year-old is a regular at northern tracks, particularly in Yorkshire, and rarely runs a bad race.

It could well be his turn again to get on the scoresheet in this six-furlong heat, after knocking on the door in three runs this year following his winter break.

Age Of Wisdom showed a winter campaign did him no mark when he struck at Goodwood on his first race on the Flat since September.

Trainer Gary Moore keeps the six-year-old to this code for the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap at Lingfield, and a similar result is forecast.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 5.30 Classy Moon, 6.00 Regal Lily, 6.30 Spirit Of Sarwan, 7.00 Jackhammer, 7.30 REGGAE RUNNER (NAP), 8.00 Rodney After Dave, 8.30 Regal Banner, 9.00 Wishing Well.

LINGFIELD: 2.00 N Over J, 2.30 Upavon, 3.00 Love Love, 3.30 Train To Georgia, 4.00 Ashazuri, 4.30 Agent Basterfield, 5.00 Age Of Wisdom.

ROSCOMMON: 5.40 Razoul, 6.10 Barna Venture, 6.40 Cosmo's Moon, 7.10 Hero's Welcome, 7.40 Farclas, 8.10 Beyond The Law, 8.40 Stops A Nation.

SALISBURY: 1.45 Souter Johnnie, 2.15 Top Buck, 2.45 Tapisserie, 3.15 Sonnetina, 3.45 Bella Vita, 4.15 Moghram, 4.45 Brancaster, 5.15 Little Palaver.

THIRSK: 5.20 Castlehill Retreat, 5.50 Clay Regazzoni. 6.20 Fake News, 6.50 Maroon Bells, 7.20 Mr Orange, 7.50 International Guy, 8.20 Reassurance, 8.50 Dancing Rave.

DOUBLE: Reggae Runner and Jackhammer.