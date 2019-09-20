Saturday Tips

Trainer David O'Meara - can win Ayr feature

Keith Hamer makes Summerghand his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Summerghand can finally achieve what he has been threatening all year and lift one of the biggest sprint handicaps in the calendar, the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup.

From the moment he just failed to peg back Flavius Titus after he encountered bad luck in running at Newmarket in April, David O'Meara's five-year-old has been in many a punter's notebook.

As yet, he has not quite delivered - despite heroic efforts in the Wokingham, Stewards' Cup and Great St Wilfrid when he was second behind the much-improved Dakota Gold. However, those performances augur well in his bid to claim the jewel in the Western Meeting's crown on Saturday.

Summerghand is in much better form than 12 months ago when he was out of the money as Baron Bolt and Son Of Rest shared the prize.

It was heavy ground last year. But conditions will be more favourable this time, and he looks to hold every chance of landing the spoils to give his trainer a second Ayr Gold Cup after Louis The Pious in 2014.

The William Hill Silver Cup can go to Lahore, who has been one of the stars in former jockey Phillip Makin's first season as a trainer.

The five-year-old was sixth in what looked a strong Great St Wilfrid, and the Elusive Quality gelding may reward his handler with a notable triumph early in his new career.

Course specialist Nicholas T can register his fourth win of the season at Ayr and seventh in all when he lines up for the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Handicap.

Jim Goldie's seven-year-old was not disgraced when third to Davydenko at Doncaster last week, but will be happier back on more familiar territory.

Pondus can strike a blow for the Classic generation with victory over older rivals in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup at Newbury.

James Fanshawe's three-year-old has a progressive profile and is excused his only poor run behind Japan in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, because it probably came too soon - and the mile and a half stretched him at that stage.

His latest effort in chasing home Addeybb at Haydock was a good performance on heavy ground that would not have been ideal. He will be much more at home in these faster conditions.

Mystery Power can be forgiven his under-par display in the Vintage Stakes, and redeem himself in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

Richard Hannon's smart youngster was found to have a respiratory problem when well-beaten behind the brilliant Pinatubo. He is better judged on his success in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on his previous start.

Judicial got back on track with victory in the Beverley Bullet, and Julie Camacho's speedster has an opportunity to follow that up in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy.

Land Of Oz has been brought along in typical Sir Mark Prescott fashion, winning five of his last six races.

The likeable young stayer has a chance to carry on his good work in the Heath Court Hotel Cesarewitch Trial Handicap at Newmarket.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.25 Yoshimi, 2.00 Boston George, 2.40 Lahore, 3.15 Aleneva, 3.50 SUMMERGHAND (NAP), 4.25 Nicholas T, 4.55 Raydiance, 5.30 Mistiroc.

CATTERICK: 1.50 Draw Lots, 2.25 Red Treble, 3.00 Near Kettering, 3.35 Auckland Lodge, 4.10 Euro Implosion, 4.45 Mogsy, 5.20 Christmas Night, 5.50 Sophia Maria.

CHELMSFORD: 1.40 Animal Instinct, 2.15 Evening Attire, 2.50 La Fortuna, 3.25 Mizaah, 4.00 Furious, 4.35 Sea Battle, 5.05 Shauyra, 5.40 Queen Constantine.

GOWRAN: 1.35 New York Girl, 2.05 Taramansour, 2.35 Mia Maria, 3.05 Scorpion Black, 3.40 Bye Bye Brussels, 4.15 Kaftan, 4.50 Ultra Pride, 5.25 Insaan.

NEWBURY: 1.10 Cherokee Trail, 1.45 Judicial, 2.20 Pondus, 2.55 Mystery Power, 3.30 Forest Of Dean, 4.05 Raaeq, 4.40 Lariat, 5.15 Bear Force One.

NEWMARKET: 2.10 Wasaayef, 2.45 Graphite Storm, 3.20 Salayel, 3.55 Land Of Oz, 4.30 Regal Director, 5.00 Stagehand, 5.35 Spirit Of May.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Katherine Place, 5.55 Mr Fudge, 6.20 Zahee, 6.50 Image Of The Moon, 7.20 Sharp Talk, 7.50 Shandoz, 8.20 Gold Arch.

DOUBLE: Summerghand and Pondus.