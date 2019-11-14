Friday Tips

Brian Ellison - team in fine form

Gunnery is Keith Hamer's best bet for Friday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Gunnery has the necessary ammunition to see off his rivals in the Valda Energy Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has made no secret of his liking for this horse and is conscious the lightly-raced six-year-old must have some cut in the ground - which he will most certainly get on Friday, as long as the course passes its inspection after a deluge of rain in the Cotswolds.

The son of Le Havre has had just the two outings over jumps after a fair career on the Flat and has made a promising start to this discipline, with a second place at Bangor and going one better at Market Rasen.

Thanks to such low-profile races, Gunnery could well be running off a decent mark and is still very much unexposed with bags of potential.

Henderson can also strike with Birchdale in the Steel Plate And Sections Novices' Chase.

The five-year-old looked a most exciting prospect when winning his first two races over the smaller obstacles, but found the three miles of the Albert Bartlett too far.

The drop back to two and a half miles for his chasing debut is an obvious move that should reap dividends.

Know The Score can get punters off to a winning start in the Markel Insurance Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase.

The expensive acquisition paid back a little more of his purchase price when successful on his chase and seasonal debut at Worcester last month.

Fences are what he was bought for, having won an Irish point-to-point before adding a bumper and hurdle victory for David Pipe.

The six-year-old underwent wind surgery before the start of this campaign, and should be ready for this three-mile-plus handicap test - with top amateur Jamie Codd booked to ride.

Kingswell Theatre can win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase for the second time in three years.

Michael Scudamore's charge runs off a perch only 1lb higher than he did in 2017, and has had a prep run following a second wind op.

Brian Ellison has his string in fine fettle, and The King Of May can prove the point by taking the Parklands Golf Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

The five-year-old was the 20-1 outsider of seven when scoring on his debut over fences at Carlisle, but there was no fluke about it.

He travelled and jumped well all the way and won more easily than the half-length verdict over subsequent winner Esprit Du Large would suggest.

The rules debut of Jeremy Pass is of obvious note too, in the concluding Logico Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The four-year-old represents champion trainer Paul Nicholls and, intriguingly, owner John Dance - better known for the exploits of his Flat string, including the hugely admirable multiple Group One winner Laurens.

Dance takes to the floor with this jumping recruit, at his local track, and Jeremy Pass has fine credentials for his bumper assignment -having been about to challenge a subsequent Henderson recruit when he fell at the last on his only previous racecourse appearance in an Irish point eight months ago.

Zamoyski can make his fitness count after several runs on the Flat, on his switch back to jumps in the Free Race Replays On Attheraces Handicap Hurdle at Southwell.

The nine-year-old, trained by Steve Gollings, is a dual winner over this extended two and a half miles and had his latest outing on the level just last week.

Anthony Honeyball turns Jepeck out again in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novices' Hurdle, just two days after his facile win at Bangor.

A longer rest will very much be in order for the majority of those who battled through the mud in north Wales on Wednesday.

But the well-backed Jepeck scored with such ease, despite jumping to the right as he always seems to, that this swift return may well prove no problem at all as Honeyball explores a lucrative new avenue with the 10-year-old.

The former hunter will be going left-handed again, at another sharp track, but curiously both his wins under rules have come this way round.

SELECTIONS:

CHELTENHAM: 12.40 Know The Score, 1.15 GUNNERY (NAP), 1.50 Vengeur De Guye, 2.25 Birchdale, 3.00 Kingswell Theatre, 3.35 I K Brunel.

DUNDALK: 5.15 San Juan, 5.45 Annabelle Rock, 6.15 Grandmaster Flash, 6.45 Sky Seven, 7.15 Early Strike, 7.45 Spelga, 8.15 Point Reyes, 8.45 Bellick.

NEWCASTLE: 12.00 Mr Love, 12.30 Border Victor, 1.05 Ellarna, 1.40 No Such Number, 2.15 Talkofgold, 2.50 The King Of May, 3.25 Jeremy Pass.

SOUTHWELL: 12.50 Grand Coureur, 1.25 Very First Time, 2.00 Jepeck, 2.35 Shantou Vow, 3.10 Peltwell, 3.45 Zamoyski.

DOUBLE: Gunnery and Birchdale.