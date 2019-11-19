Wednesday's Tips

A general view of runners and riders under floodlights at Kempton Park Racecourse.

Anita Chambers previews every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday with her two best bets coming at Kempton Park.

Khuzaam is worth another crack at Listed level in the feature British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton.

Roger Varian's charge looked pretty smart at the back end of last year, winning one of his two starts on the all-weather - results which prompted his team to pitch him at the Fairway Stakes on his return in May.

However, the decision did not pay dividends because he could finish only fifth in that 10-furlong heat - and he subsequently underwent wind surgery during a 123-day break.

Khuzaam was well beaten in second by Scentasia on his return at Yarmouth in September - but that was a fine performance in hindsight, giving 2lb to a filly who has gone on to win two Listed races at Lingfield.

Khuzaam himself dotted up by seven lengths on his subsequent handicap outing, with a 14lb rise seeming quite reasonable - and also forcing Varian to raise his sights.

He has a bit to find with a couple of Wednesday's rivals on the ratings - most notably War Glory - but Khuzaam is only lightly raced and could have any amount of untapped potential.

Infrastructure can return from a break in the best possible fashion by landing the 32Red Handicap.

He has had just the one try over this two-mile trip, but he certainly ran with distinction to claim a fast-finishing third in a very competitive event at York in August.

Infrastructure was held up towards the rear that day as he jumped up in trip from 14 furlongs, but his flourish in the final furlong suggests two miles was not a problem - and he is a thoroughly unexposed stayer for Martyn Meade.

Hurricane Alex has clearly learnt a bit on each of his two runs and can put the pieces together in the 100% Profit Boost At 32redsport.com Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Last of 20 on his debut at Newbury, Hurricane Alex turned out just six days later at Kempton and was a half-length second in what was only an ordinary event.

But he was putting in his best work at the end of seven furlongs, so switching up to a mile looks a positive move.

Guroor impressed with a five-length win in an apprentice event last time, and a 7lb rise may not be enough to anchor her in the 32Red On The App Store Handicap.

She appeared to have plenty more in reserve during the course of that triumph, and a mark of 69 still looks quite generous.

Mister Fisher is an eyecatching runner in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase at Warwick.

A Grade Two winner over hurdles, he could not make his mark in the Supreme at the Festival, while he disappointed on his handicap debut in the Swinton back in May.

Nicky Henderson has wasted little time in switching to fences and two miles looks to be his trip.

Subway Surf proved very useful in bumper company and can kick on again on her first try over obstacles in the Use The racingtv.com Tracker mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Kim Bailey's runner raced prominently when winning at both Ludlow and Chepstow, by four lengths on the first occasion and five on the second.

Another who triumphed in the point-to-point field, hurdles and a step up in distance should suit.

De Forgotten One can make it two wins from three starts over fences in the Jankel Novices' Handicap Chase at Chepstow.

His jumping was not perfect when triumphing by a neck at Stratford last month, but he proved admirably game.

Supremely Lucky hit the bar on his first chase start, but can improve on that at Hexham.

A bad blunder cost him valuable momentum that day, and he did well to get back on terms before being beaten just half a length.

He can right that wrong in the Hexham Racecourse Membership An Ideal Xmas Present Novices' Chase.

CHEPSTOW: 1.15 Love Lane, 1.45 March Is On, 2.20 Getaway Fred, 2.50 De Forgotten One, 3.20 Samtara, 3.50 Champagne Chaser.

DUNDALK: 2.25 Power Drive, 2.55 Storm Steps, 3.25 Yuften, 3.55 Confident Kid, 4.25 Red Avenger, 4.55 Miss Sassyboots, 5.25 Eastern Star, 5.55 No Speed Limit.

HEXHAM: 12.50 Frightened Rabbit, 1.25 Warendorf, 2.00 Kiltealy Briggs, 2.30 Graystown, 3.00 Supremely Lucky, 3.30 Dark And Dangerous.

KEMPTON: 4.10 Last Date, 4.40 Comeatchoo, 5.10 Gazelle, 5.40 Hurricane Alex, 6.10 KHUZAAM (NAP), 6.40 Infrastructure, 7.10 Sir Prize, 7.40 Guroor.

WARWICK: 12.30 Captain Woodie, 1.05 Rosemary Russet, 1.35 Subway Surf, 2.10 Mister Fisher, 2.40 Flinck, 3.10 Milansbar, 3.40 Nearly Perfection.

DOUBLE: Khuzaam and Infrastructure.