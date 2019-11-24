Tuesday's Tips

A general view as runners race towards the finish and grandstands at Wolverhampton

Reassure can remain unbeaten on the all-weather by winning the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Nursery Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Oasis Dream filly has wins at Chelmsford and Newcastle to her name, so the surface at Dunstall Park should hold no fears.

Trained by William Haggas, she has had only five runs - and there should still be plenty more under the bonnet.

So far, she has been doing her racing over the minimum distance - bar a try over an extended five furlongs at York - but the way she won last time out suggested she was well worth a crack at six.

What could be harder to overcome is the 8lb she was put up for winning so easily, but if she can find improvement for the extra distance then she should prove hard to beat.

Waliyak can make it third-time lucky in the Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Roger Varian's charge has finished second on each of her starts to date, with testing ground possibly finding her out at Newmarket last time when an odds-on favourite.

She has proved pretty keen on both occasions, but if she can take a more restrained approach in the early exchanges this extended mile should be well within her compass.

Rocket Action could be trainer Robert Cowell's next sprinting project.

The three-year-old has gone up a stone in the weights for his last three outings, and the penny well and truly seems to have dropped.

He had a wind operation and was gelded in the spring, with those procedures seeming to have done the trick. Once these sprinters get on a roll, especially with Cowell, there is no telling where their improvement may end.

Evan Williams has been among the winners of late, and his Billy Bronco can defy top-weight in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

The eight-year-old has been lightly-raced to date, standing up to just 15 races, but there have been signs he possesses more ability than he regularly shows.

He was entitled to need his reappearance run at Stratford, and a repeat of the effort that saw him win at Exeter in May would probably be enough.

David Pipe's Induno was a ready winner of a bumper when last seen, and makes his debut over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Novices' Hurdle.

The form has yet to be tested, but Pipe has wasted no time sending him hurdling.

Sheneededtherun has strong claims of following up a recent Newcastle success in the Bet At toals.com Mares' Handicap Chase at Southwell.

She was not winning out of turn, having gone close the time before at Worcester, but she relished the testing ground at Gosforth Park - cruising to a near four-length win.

The 4lb rise seems very lenient, and she looks the one to beat.

Terrierman holds strong claims in the Bet At toals.com Maiden Hurdle.

He was a point to point winner in the spring and ran well enough on his debut under rules when third at Stratford last month.

SELECTIONS:

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.40 Wolf Prince, 1.10 Dlauro, 1.40 Gun Merchant, 2.10 Askann, 2.40 Whisperinthebreeze, 3.10 Frankly All Talk, 3.40 Aione.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.50 Barrowlands, 1.20 Benarty Hill, 1.50 Billy Bronco, 2.20 Induno, 2.50 Mountain Hawk, 3.20 Adelphi Prince.

SOUTHWELL: 1.00 Battleofthesomme, 1.30 Sheneededtherun, 2.00 Glenforde, 2.30 Terrierman, 3.00 No Alarm, 3.30 Arcadian Pearl.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.50 REASSURE (NAP), 4.20 Waliyak, 4.50 Enjoy The Moment, 5.20 Al Daiha, 5.50 Rocket Action, 6.20 Blue Medici, 6.50 Tulane, 7.20 Oh So Nice.

DOUBLE: Reassure and Rocket Action.