Friday's Tips

Charlie Hills - can strike at Newcastle

Brushwork is Anita Chambers' best bet for Newcastle and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Brushwork can maintain his unbeaten record as he switches sphere in the Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

Charlie Hills' charge sprang a 16-1 shock on his racecourse debut in September, proving far too good for subsequent winners Futuristic and Moment Of Silence in second and fourth - with the well-regarded Magic J also beaten in third.

He then returned for another novice event over the same six furlongs at Gosforth Park, sent off a 1-25 chance in what was a thoroughly uncompetitive three-runner affair.

Brushwork made all that day, and could do little more than win - triumphing by three and a quarter lengths with only the minimum of effort.

He starts life in handicap company on a perch of 85, and should have plenty more to give.

Secret Diary merits close inspection in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Nursery Handicap.

Winless in four career starts so far, Declan Carroll's filly has twice finished third - at Gosforth Park In October and then at Kempton last time.

She tried seven furlongs for the second time on that latest run, defying odds of 33-1 on her handicap bow to be beaten just two and a half lengths.

The handicapper has left her unchanged on a mark of 61 for that effort, and she remains interesting.

Eleuthera makes the trip from Ireland for the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap - and the hint should be taken.

A winner at Ayr back in July, he finished fourth back at that track on his latest run in October - and dropped 2lb in the interim, he is one for the short-list.

John Gosden seemingly holds the key to the Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes, in which he fields Yuri Gagarin and Goethe.

The latter is a son of Lope De Vega out of dual French Classic winner Golden Lilac, while Yuri Gagarin hails from the great Time Charter family.

Both make belated debuts here. But Robert Havlin is on Yuri Gagarin, which presumably makes him the first choice for the yard.

Overthetop is unbeaten in two starts under rules and should keep up the good work as he takes a jump in class for the Ballymore Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

A point-to-point winner before changing hands for £150,000 last December, Overthetop had just one bumper run for Olly Murphy - winning at Warwick in April - before switching to hurdles.

His 12-length romp at Carlisle was impressive, although the form of that is possibly open to question - because those in behind have subsequently failed to sparkle.

Overthetop looks certain to reach his peak over fences, but this Grade Two is a nice prize along the way.

Le Reve loves it at Sandown and can add a fifth course victory to his tally in the Sandown Park Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase.

He made a satisfactory return when third behind Houblon Des Obeaux in a veterans' event last month.

Espoir De Guye can make it second time lucky over fences in the Coreus Group Property Consultants Handicap Chase at Exeter.

He claimed a fair second on his first attempt at Chepstow, and should soon get off the mark for Venetia Williams.

Kateson is the choice in the Tribute Cornwall's Pale Ale Novices' Chase.

He placed at Grade One level as a novice hurdler last season, but fell short of that calibre towards the end of the campaign and did not make too much of an impact on his return in a handicap.

However, he will surely progress for that run and can make a winning start in chase company.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 5.15 Danz Gift, 5.45 Sister Lola, 6.15 Chagall, 6.45 Eastern Star, 7.15 Yuften, 7.45 Sheisdiesel, 8.15 Longbourn, 8.45 Rips Dream.

EXETER: 12.25 Bindon Lane, 12.55 Frisco Bay, 1.30 Kateson, 2.05 Those Tiger Feet, 2.35 Espoir De Guye, 3.05 Belle Empress, 3.40 Time To Tinker.

NEWCASTLE: 3.15 Sunhill Lad, 3.50 Secret Diary, 4.25 Savage Beauty, 5.00 BRUSHWORK (NAP), 5.30 Dancing Rave, 6.00 Yuri Gagarin, 6.30 Valley Of Fire, 7.00 Eleuthera.

SANDOWN: 12.45 Goa Lil, 1.20 Johnbb, 1.55 Canelo, 2.25 Overthetop, 2.55 Le Reve, 3.30 The Raven's Return.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.05 Julas Spirit, 12.35 Dakota Beat, 1.05 Masters Apprentice, 1.40 Crank Em Up, 2.15 Do Not Disturb, 2.45 Calivigny, 3.20 Universal Folly.

DOUBLE: Brushwork and Yuri Gagarin.