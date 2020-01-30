Friday Tips

Kings Advice - best bet on Friday

Keith Hamer makes King's Advice his best bet on Friday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

King's Advice kick-started a fruitful campaign with victory at Lingfield in March last year and can repeat the dose on his first visit back to the Surrey track on Friday.

The Mark Johnston-trained entire won over a mile and a half off a mark of 71 that day and by the summer his rating had escalated to 112 after he chalked up a six-timer and ended with a total of eight victories.

A lot of his improvement was down to stepping up in trip and the six-year-old begins his new campaign over two miles in the Betway Conditions Stakes and off a rating of 111.

It is worth noting King's Advice is sent back to Lingfield on his first outing of the year.

Sky Defender can give the Johnston stable a double by taking the Betway Handicap.

In contrast to his stablemate, the four-year-old colt has been a Lingfield regular this winter, scoring on his latest of three starts.

The son of Farhh has gone up 6lb for beating Creationist by three and a quarter lengths, but he did win with authority after making all the running over this mile and a quarter.

First Response looks a good bet to follow-up a recent course and distance success in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap at Newcastle.

The Linda Stubbs-trained five-year-old asserted close home to beat Paparazzi by a length and a quarter two weeks ago. He can defy a 3lb rise in the ratings.

Al Maysan can confirm the good impression he made on his debut by winning again in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt overcame obvious greenness to outpoint the previously twice-raced Rideson by half a length.

Oriental Lilly caught the eye when looking a slightly unlucky fourth over six furlongs on this course last time.

More luck in running and an extra furlong can see Jim Goldie's six-year-old come out on top in the Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Fillies' Handicap.

A bad mistake at the final fence put paid to Getaway North's chances at Catterick on his latest start, but he can make amends in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novices' Handicap Chase.

Charlie Pogson's seven-year-old had to settle for third spot behind Ouro Bronco on that occasion, but there was enough evidence from that to suggest he can improve on that.

Le Cameleon justified favouritism when opening his account on his third race over the smaller obstacles at Chepstow three weeks ago and can repeat the trick back at the Welsh venue when tackling handicap company for the first time.

The five-year-old, trained Nick Williams, looked a horse for the future when pulling away near the line to score from John Betjeman. He can double-up in the John's Electrical 1989 Ltd Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.00 Extreme Force, 1.30 Cool Country, 2.00 Getaway North, 2.35 Talktomenow, 3.05 Casual Cavalier, 3.40 Same Circus, 4.10 Pola Chance.

CHEPSTOW: 1.20 Sizing Cusimano, 1.50 Mario De Pail, 2.20 Ask Me Early, 2.55 On The Road, 3.25 Le Cameleon, 4.00 Top And Drop, 4.30 Honor Grey.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Billyfairplay, 5.20 Hypnotic Force, 6.00 Bowerman, 6.30 Annie B, 7.00 Mr Mooj, 7.30 Miracles In May, 8.00 Bellick, 8.30 Dance Alone.

LINGFIELD: 1.10 Noble Peace, 1.40 Headland, 2.10 KING'S ADVICE (NAP), 2.45 Dana Forever, 3.15 Sky Defender, 3.50 Alborkan, 4.20 Subliminal.

NEWCASTLE: 4.15 Matewan, 4.45 High Fort, 5.15 Al Maysan, 5.45 First Response, 6.15 Slingshot, 6.45 Oriental Lily, 7.15 Sharrabang.

DOUBLE: King's Advice and Sky Defender.