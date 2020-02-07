Sunday Tips

Trainer Warren Greatrex - can strike at Exeter

Keith Hamer makes Harbour Front his best Sunday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

The lightly-raced Harbour Front can give his more experienced rivals the runaround in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Southwell.

Robyn Brisland's four-year-old gelding got off the mark at the third attempt when beating Straitouttacompton at this course four weeks ago to earn a rating of 73.

He had shown promise in both his previous races, and put in an improved effort each time.

Making his handicap debut, Harbour Front steps up two furlongs to a mile and three-quarters - and the way he was finishing last time suggests it should not be a problem.

Moonraker can bounce back from a below-par effort to take the Betway Handicap.

Mick Appleby's eight-year-old appeared to be suffering the effects of a busy time when last of six behind Astro Jakk - on what was his fourth start in 18 days, all at Southwell.

Sent off the 2-1 favourite, that run was clearly too bad to be true.

Having been given a good month off, Moonraker should be refreshed and looks set for success.

Speed Dating should continue his fine record at this track with victory in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

The Derek Shaw-trained three-year-old has won and finished a short-head second in two starts over a mile here, and looks sure to give another good account.

Oud Metha Bridge has finished third and second in his last two races, both here, and can make it third time lucky in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

It is no surprise trainer Julia Feilden brings the six-year-old back to the Nottinghamshire venue for the third time in five weeks.

Portrush Ted made light of a 519-day break when winning in good style at Ayr five weeks ago, and he can follow up in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Exeter.

That was the eight-year-old's third win in a row, but they were spread out over 21 months because of his fragility.

It is hoped those days of inactivity are behind him now, and trainer Warren Greatrex can continue to map a programme for this smart performer.

Midnight Tune cut no ice in the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock but can show her true colours in the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Chase back against her own sex.

Anthony Honeyball's nine-year-old won over this course in December. She made all the running over a near two and a quarter miles.

This race is over three miles - but she won over that distance previously at Uttoxeter.

She is obviously very versatile, and can prove the point again.

Jepeck can provide Honeyball with a double in the Racing TV On Sky 426 Veterans' Handicap Chase.

The 11-year-old landed the final at Sandown last month, and begins the defence of his crown in the first leg of the 2020 series.

He can show he means business by carrying on in the same vein of form.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 1.55 Master Tommytucker, 2.25 Shakem Up'Arry, 3.00 Portrush Ted, 3.30 Jepeck, 4.05 Sporting John, 4.35 Midnight Tune, 5.05 Time To Tinker.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.45 Yanworth, 2.15 Front View, 2.45 Francin, 3.20 Ask Mary, 3.50 Dunvegan, 4.25 Spider Web, 4.55 Ferny Hollow.

SOUTHWELL: 2.05 Phoenix Dawn, 2.35 Oud Metha Bridge, 3.10 Lofty, 3.40 Moonraker, 4.15 HARBOUR FRONT (NAP), 4.45 Speed Dating.

DOUBLE: Harbour Front and Moonraker.