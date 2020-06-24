Thursday Tips

Under The Stars is Nick Robson's best Thursday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Under The Stars can back up a really meritorious run in the 1000 Guineas by winning the EBF Eternal Fillies Stakes at Haydock.

James Tate's filly finished a fine sixth of 15 in the Classic behind the very impressive winner, Love.

That was her first run over a mile -and while you could not say she was beaten because of the trip, dropping back down to seven furlongs for this seems the right thing to do.

She enjoyed a very profitable juvenile season, winning a Group Three at Ascot on just her second outing before going close in Group One company at the Curragh.

On her final outing at two, Under The Stars scrambled home in a valuable sales race - but then that form was given a boost when the second Mild Illusion went on to win at Listed level.

While this Listed race represents a steep drop in class for Under The Stars, it is stronger than some Group races that have been run this season with 13 lining up and a handful holding strong claims - not least Jovial, from the same family as Frankel.

Under The Stars has Group One form in the book, though, a recent run under her belt, will be suited by dropping in trip - and Tate has started the season well.

Michael Bell tasted Royal Ascot success in the Norfolk Stakes with The Lir Jet - and he may have another above average juvenile in Vedute, who runs in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Vedute finished fourth on his debut at Newmarket, in a race in which you could say has worked out rather well.

While the winner Eye Of Heaven was a bitter disappointment at Ascot, the second, Clive Cox's Get It, ran well from a bad draw to finish third in the Windsor Castle - a race won by Tactical, who finished third at Newmarket.

Any sort of improvement from that run will make Vedute very hard to beat.

There is a chance William Haggas' King Fairy made his debut in a very warm race at Newbury recently.

He finished third to Roger Varian's Lord Campari - who looked impressive but was getting 7lb off the second, John Gosden's previous winner Tsar.

There was no disgrace in being beaten by those two, who are surely Listed class at least, and King Fairy was only 15-2 on debut against them - suggesting he had shown plenty at home.

That was over a mile, and he is by Australia - so the extra two furlongs he faces this time should be no issue, and he will be sharper for the run in the first division of the Beaumont Leys Maiden Stakes.

Varian's Establish should get off the mark in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novice Stakes at Bath, after a series of near misses.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 4.35 Villain's Voice, 5.10 Equipped, 5.40 Gordonstoun, 6.10 Boom The Groom, 6.40 Establish, 7.10 Berkshire Philly, 7.40 Rakematiz, 8.10 The Detainee.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.00 Astadash, 1.30 Nordic Aurora, 2.00 Mr Mooj, 2.30 Musalsal, 3.00 Tribal Path, 3.30 Baby Power, 4.00 Oromo, 4.30 Camlann.

HAYDOCK: 12.45 Solo Saxophone, 1.15 Vedute, 1.45 Kimifive, 2.15 Kaser, 2.45 Returnofthemac, 3.15 UNDER THE STARS (NAP), 3.45 Garden Oasis, 4.15 Nine Elms, 4.50 Tigerskin, 5.20 Dreamweaver.

LEICESTER: 4.55 Burtonwood, 5.25 Aristocratic Lady, 5.55 Inexes, 6.25 Stringybark Creek, 6.55 Elusive Heights, 7.25 Jeanette May, 7.55 King Fairy, 8.25 Nasraawy, 8.55 Monsaraz.

DOUBLE: Under The Stars and Vedute