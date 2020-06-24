Friday Tips

Dubious Affair made quite a splash on her debut for Charlie Fellowes - and she can keep up the good work in the attheraces.com Handicap at Doncaster.

Previously trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the four-year-old had mustered one win in nine starts over two seasons with the master of Freemason Lodge, being campaigned up to a mile and a half.

However, Fellowes took the bold decision to hike her up in trip to 14 furlongs for her yard debut at Yarmouth, and the decision paid dividends in style as she ran out a cosy length-and-a-half winner.

She took a while to get going that day, but when she did hit her stride she was really quite impressive and seemed to relish stepping up to a staying trip.

Fellowes had entered her for the Northumberland Plate - but given she was unlikely to make the cut for the main event, it makes sense to have a crack at this prize instead.

Kaloor is an intriguing runner as he moves back up to 10 furlongs in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap.

He was thought good enough to have a crack at a Classic trial when trained by Brian Meehan, but he fell a bit short of that calibre and struggled to really find his groove last term.

Transferred to David Menuisier for the start of the current campaign, Kaloor was pitched in over a mile on his return at Haydock earlier this month - and wearing a first-time tongue tie, it was a respectable return over what was probably an inadequate trip.

Kaloor is back up in distance here and on his lowest mark of 90, Menuisier might have a bit to work with.

Caspian Queen has hit the bar twice since racing resumed - but she can make it third time lucky in Newmarket's Betway Fillies' Handicap.

Now back with Richard Hughes after a brief spell with Mohamed Moubarak, Caspian Queen has shown up well in two competitive heats, chasing home Jovial at Lingfield before going down by just a short head at Goodwood last time.

She was back over five furlongs on that second occasion and after finding a bit of trouble in running, she just could not make up the lost ground in time to peg back the winner.

Back over six here, Caspian Queen should be thereabouts again.

City Code found subsequent Coventry second Qaader far too good on his racecourse bow but should thrive in the calmer waters of the Betway EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes.

He was beaten eight lengths in fourth by that rival, although some progression would be expected for the run.

Locket can build on an encouraging debut third in the Betway British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Median Auction Stakes at Lingfield.

She did herself few favours by racing keenly at Redcar, but it is to her credit she kept on to be beaten just two lengths in third. A repeat could be good enough here.

Tipperary's Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle has drawn a fantastic field, with preference for Henry de Bromhead's Petit Mouchoir.

The conditions of this Grade Three heat give him a very handy pull in the weights, and it will be disappointing if he cannot take advantage and gain his first success since October 2017.

While he is on a long barren run, it must not be forgotten he has competed with credit at the highest level.

SELECTIONS

CURRAGH: 4.15 Friendly, 4.45 Alex D, 5.15 Bearberry, 5.45 Ming Warrior, 6.15 Aunt Bee, 6.45 Moving Forward, 7.15 Brook On Fifth, 7.45 Maria Christina.

DONCASTER: 12.15 Abel Handy, 12.45 Harome, 1.20 Method, 1.50 Ventura Rascal, 2.25 Serenading, 2.55 Dreamloper, 3.25 Dancing Speed, 3.55 Kaloor, 4.30 Our Charlie Brown, 5.05 DUBIOUS AFFAIR (NAP).

LINGFIELD: 4.25 What Will Be, 5.00 Autumn Trail, 5.30 Locket, 6.00 Good Answer, 6.30 Princess Mayson, 7.00 Additional, 7.30 Glen Force, 8.00 Amaretto.

NEWMARKET: 1.10 Excellent George, 1.40 Fleeting Vision, 2.10 City Code, 2.45 Caspian Queen, 3.15 Epic Endeavour, 3.45 Isle Of Wolves, 4.20 Billhilly, 4.50 Thaqaffa.

TIPPERARY: 1.00 King Pellinor, 1.30 Petit Mouchoir, 2.00 Give Battle, 2.35 Skyace, 3.05 Lord Boru, 3.35 Villa Moura, 4.05 Seamus Darby.

DOUBLE: Dubious Affair and Caspian Queen.