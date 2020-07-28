Friday Tips

Battaash is impossible to oppose as he goes for a fourth successive victory in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills' speedster has made three previous visits to the big meeting - and each has resulted in Group Two glory in this five-furlong heat, with the six-year-old the only three-times winner in the race's near 110-year history.

Battaash clearly thrives on the Downs and he arrives hot on the heels of his impressive King's Stand Stakes win at Royal Ascot.

After chasing home Blue Point in two previous renewals, Battaash gained his just rewards in Berkshire last month, making all to dispatch his rivals with the minimum of fuss and proving he is every bit as good as last year.

Sometimes Battaash has compromised his chances before the race, but whether he has just matured a bit more or enjoys the more sedate atmosphere with no crowds on course at present, he looked more relaxed at Ascot and channelled his energies in the right direction.

A repeat of that form would be more than good enough here.

Frankie Dettori and Jessica Harrington teamed up to great effect with Alpine Star at Royal Ascot, and they can repeat the trick with Valeria Messalina in the Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes.

She cut little ice on her seasonal bow in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but switched back to Group Three company and seven furlongs last time at Cork, she came good in style.

Valeria Messalina looked to have taken a step forward for her Classic outing, staying on really well to hold off a decent yardstick in Unforgetable by half a length.

She probably has a little bit to find with a couple of rivals, but Valeria Messalina looks to be on the upgrade.

My Oberon can make a swift leap up the ladder to lift the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Fifth in a Newmarket novice on his racecourse bow in June, he looked very green but put the education to good use when sauntering home by six lengths at York subsequently.

He still looked a bit inexperienced, but his class told in the end and he looked all over the type of colt to make up into a Group-race performer, with further than the mile he faces here likely to be within his scope.

Communique has really started to hit his stride now and can regain the winning thread in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes.

The five-year-old has finished second in each of his last two starts in similar company to this - chasing home the admirable Dame Malliot at Newmarket's July meeting before narrowly failing to hold off Eagles By Day at York on his latest run.

He switches back to 12 furlongs here having stepped up to a mile and six furlongs on the Knavesmire, with the shorter trip a likely positive and a previous course win as a three-year-old proving the Goodwood track should be no barrier to success.

Prompting can bring up his hat-trick in style in the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap.

He is two from two for David O'Meara having previously been trained by Olly Murphy, winning fair handicaps at Ayr and York in the manner of a well-handicapped performer.

Prompting makes a swift reappearance after winning at York last Saturday, but he did not look to be all out for the victory and given he is due to go up 6lb in the ratings, it makes him an attractive prospect in this competitive event.

Fresh Snow takes the eye in the second division of the Free Daily Tips On attheraces.com Maiden Stakes at Wolverhampton.

She had to settle for second at Salisbury on her racecourse bow, but she looked more than capable of improving on that and this could be a nice opportunity.

Her trainer Saeed bin Suroor can make it a double with Brilliant Light later on the card.

This well-related individual bumped into Darain first time out and should not find a rival of that calibre in the Final Furlong Podcast Novice Stakes.

Dream With Me can strike in the Bet With Jayne - Your Local Bookmaker Handicap at Pontefract.

He did not make the track as a juvenile and has yet to hit the mark in four attempts this term, but he has shown signs of promise and might not be one to give up on yet.

