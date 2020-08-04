Wednesday Tips

Mina Velour is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Mina Velour can put her best foot forward in the Jordan Electrics Handicap at Ayr.

The four-year-old was previously trained by Bryan Smart, winning two of her five starts last year before switching to the care of Julie Camacho ahead of her first run in 2020.

Mina Velour made her reappearance at Haydock in the middle of July, lining up in a tricky-looking six-furlong heat on ground with a bit of cut, eventually finishing third, beaten a length and three-quarters.

The distance probably does not tell the whole story as she stumbled leaving the stalls and was a bit slow into stride before just falling away a bit in the closing stages, on what was her first run since last August.

The winner, Treacherous, has since augmented the form by lifting the Stewards' Sprint at Goodwood and taking into account the fact Mina Velour should have sharpened up for that, she could be tough to beat.

Grandma can secure a first victory in the QTS Sponsor The Ayr Gold Cup Handicap.

The three-year-old has yet to strike in five outings, but she has shown some ability during those runs, not least when second at this track last time out.

Beaten three-quarters of a length, she was another runner who paid the price of a tardy start, keeping on well at the end after conceding ground from the stalls.

The handicapper has left her untouched on a mark of 52 and she looks well capable of scoring off such a perch.

Tombolo is another who can shed his maiden tag in the Microtech Odds On For It Support Handicap.

He was sent off favourite on his seasonal return in maiden company in June after finishing second on his only juvenile outing, but he never looked like making an impact at Redcar.

While he shaped better at Ripon last time when fourth in another maiden, it looks as though Tombolo should feel the benefit of moving to the handicap sphere.

Party Game looks a likely type in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Auction Stakes after finding only Chosen Mark too good when last seen.

Nash Nasha fell short of expectations on her racecourse bow, but should be given another chance in the Betway EBF British Stallion Studs Fillies' Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

A million euro buy as a foal, Nash Nasha has a pedigree to die for as a daughter of Dubawi out of Classic winner Just The Judge, and punters certainly latched on her to her at Newmarket last month.

Nash Nasha was ultimately well beaten in third behind two fellow Charlie Appleby inmates, but she ran very green and should take a step forward for the experience.

Parody can spearhead a decent day at Newton Abbot for Paul Nicholls.

The six-year-old lines up in the Old Gold Racing Handicap Hurdle having been well and truly held on her recent return at Bangor.

Beaten seven and a half lengths, Parody was returning from almost a year on the sidelines and understandably started to flag at the business end of the race.

The outing should have put her straight and she now returns to a course and distance over which she scored twice in 2019.

Bob Pebble will surely be primed for the oldgoldracing.com Novices' Hurdle given his owners sponsor the race.

He looked promising on his only bumper start in Ireland last year before moving to Nicholls' care and while he was well held in bumper company here last month, he can thrive over obstacles.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 2.10 Party Game, 2.40 MINA VELOUR (NAP), 3.10 Hachert, 3.40 Sienna Dream, 4.10 Yukon Mission, 4.40 Grandma, 5.10 Tombolo, 5.40 Indian Vision, 6.10 Royal Countess.

LINGFIELD: 4.05 Publicist, 4.35 Lethal Angel, 5.05 Nash Nasha, 5.35 Alezan, 6.05 Summit Fever, 6.35 Sweet Charity, 7.05 Quemonda, 7.35 Mersin, 8.05 Soramond.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.15 Bob Pebble, 1.45 Pink Jazz, 2.20 Giga White, 2.50 Parody, 3.20 Roar, 3.50 For Good Measure, 4.25 Kiruna Peak, 4.55 Bravo Buddy.

SLIGO: 4.15 Sienna Rose, 4.45 Scalor, 5.20 Thebeatsbangher, 5.50 Crobally Boy, 6.20 Nero Rock, 6.50 Bua Boy, 7.20 The Sliding Rock.

WEXFORD: 1.00 Good Reception, 1.30 Kilmurry, 2.00 Oliver Hardy, 2.30 Arthur's Baby, 3.00 Braid Blue, 3.30 Woodbrook Boy, 4.00 Bective Cave.

DOUBLE: Mina Velour and Nash Nasha.