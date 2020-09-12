Monday Tips

Modmin can successfully take the next step in his career with victory in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap at Bath.

His trainer Marcus Tregoning has taken a softly-softly approach with the son of Tamayuz and is now being rewarded for his patience.

The Whitsbury handler found an easy opportunity for Modmin to get off the mark at Goodwood last month when he landed the prohibitive odds of 30-100 to dispose of inferior opposition with consummate ease.

That was only his third start, and there looks to be scope for plenty of improvement to come. The handicapper left Modmin unchanged on a mark of 80 - which must have been music to his trainer's ears - and it is one he can exploit.

The Kodi Kid showed progress from his debut to second start and should waste no more time in opening his account in the EBF Novice Auction Stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained youngster has filled the runner-up spot on both occasions, with his latest run behind Huddleton Mac at Sandown being a big improvement on his distant second to Ocean Star at Chepstow.

Balding's Chil Chil can make her third visit to the track a successful one in the bath.co.uk Handicap.

The four-year-old was no match for the re-opposing Motagally on her last course-and-distance visit - and on the face of it, appears to have a tough task to overturn that decisive two-and-a-quarter length margin on slightly worse terms.

That was her first run for 300 days, however, against a race-fit rival - and Chil Chil went on to win at Ascot next time and then run well enough in defeat from a 9lb higher rating at Salisbury.

She has already proved she can handle this track, and clearly goes well on the forecast fast ground.

Tim Easterby's runners at Thirsk are always worth a second look, and Upstaging could be another winner for the Great Habton handler in the Follow @thirskraces On Twitter For Latest Updates Handicap.

The eight-year-old has put in eye-catching performances on his last two starts to suggest he is close to ending a losing stretch going back to July 2017 at Windsor - when he landed the last sixth of his six victories to date off a mark of 94.

He has tumbled down from a career-high mark of 100 to 68, but clearly retains some ability.

Interestingly, Easterby has given him an entry in the QTS Ayr Gold Cup. The Mount Nelson gelding would not get in the big one, but might well make one of the consolation races.

Esspeegee can return to winning ways in the betyourway At Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

The seven-year-old, trained by Joseph Parr, won nicely at Thirsk in June when racing resumed after the spring lockdown and ran reasonably well despite failing favourite backers when only fifth at Bath.

Recuerdame may complete a hat-trick in division one of the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Simon Dow's four-year-old returns to action after a break, having won twice in July - at Kempton and on this course.

Simon and Ed Crisford can get on the scoresheet with Fast Spin in the Stafford Handicap.

The three-year-old filly was beaten only by the Group-placed colt Ropey Guest at Chelmsford last month.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 2.30 The Kodi Kid, 3.05 Burristo, 3.35 MODMIN (NAP), 4.05 Chil Chil, 4.35 Top Breeze, 5.10 A Go Go, 5.40 Moomba.

LINGFIELD: 1.50 Mr Millarcky, 2.20 Odd Man Out, 2.55 Jupiter, 3.25 Never Dark, 3.55 Katherine Place, 4.25 Esspeegee, 4.55 Pioneering.

SLIGO: 1.10 Smiling Eliza, 1.40 Dollar Value, 2.10 Benefit Run, 2.45 Aprils Joy, 3.20 Solar Heat, 3.50 Jerandme, 4.20 Cluan Dara.

THIRSK: 1.00 Just Frank, 1.30 Upstaging, 2.05 Kermouster, 2.40 Bobby's Rose, 3.15 Murqaab, 3.45 Lady G, 4.15 Eagle's Foot, 4.45 Bollin Margaret.

TIPPERARY: 3.00 Oh Say, 3.30 Ediyva, 4.00 Rotokura, 4.30 Summer's Dream, 5.00 Darkened, 5.30 Snow Patch, 6.00 Lugnaquilla.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.10 Hemmsa, 4.40 Fast Emma, 5.15 State Occasion, 5.50 Recuerdame, 6.20 Pink Jazz, 6.50 Hafez, 7.20 Kaisan, 7.50 Fast Spin, 8.20 Passional.

DOUBLE: Modmin and The Kodi Kid.