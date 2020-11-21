Sunday Tips

Araifjan at Wolverhampton is Anita Chambers' best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Araifjan can confirm his liking for Wolverhampton with victory in the Betway Handicap.

The three-year-old was making his stable debut for Robert Cowell when he was a close third over course and distance last week.

The reopposing Steelriver and Iconic Knight finished a place behind and in front of him respectively, in a bunch finish for the minor honours last week.

They are handicapped to run very close again, of course. But Araifjan has got his eye in after his first attempt from new surroundings, for a trainer adept with sprinters.

Having finished second and won on his two previous Wolverhampton trips for Richard Fahey back in September, he is a tempting option to double his tally from an unchanged mark.

Halfwaytothemoon was certainly not a cheap purchase at 500,000 guineas as a yearling, and she failed to make a splash on her only juvenile start last term, but now could be her moment to shine.

John Gosden has exercised plenty of patience with this Sea The Stars filly - and upped to a mile and a half on her return at Southwell earlier this month, she looked a much more likely winner.

Kitzbuhel, the four-and-a-half-length victor, was just too good from the front that day, but Halfwaytothemoon kept on with purpose and should surely strip fitter for the Betway Supporting Safer Gambling Week Novice Stakes.

King Of Tsavo was a bit green on his racecourse bow, but can do better in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free EBF Maiden Stakes.

The Wolf can make it two from two over fences in the 100% RacingTV Profits Back To Racing Novices' Chase at Exeter.

The six-year-old was a dual winner over hurdles and translated that ability to the bigger obstacles with victory at Chepstow last month.

His stamina came to the fore and he was firmly on top after jumping the last, coming home two and a half lengths clear. The edge up to three miles here is a definite positive.

Duke Of Condicote let down his supporters last time out, but should redeem himself in the Join Racing TV Now Juvenile Hurdle.

A winner on the level for Alan King, he was fancied to kick off over obstacles with a victory at Warwick at the start of the month.

However, Adagio put him firmly in his place, when Duke Of Condicote hardly helped his chances with a bad mistake at the first and a couple of other jumping errors later on.

The experience should help him here, and King's horses appear to have hit a purple patch in recent days too.

Gabrielle Du Seuil takes the eye as she makes her British debut in the Visit attheraces.com Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

She twice finished fourth in France last year, with some sketchy jumping taking its toll, before transferring to David Pipe's care.

Minella Indo is the headline act at Navan, where he lines up in the BetVictor Make Your Best Bet Chase.

He famously went down by just a length to the incredible finish of Champ in the RSA Chase at this year's Cheltenham Festival, and has already demonstrated his well-being this term with a bloodless Grade Three win at Wexford last month.

Minella Indo has plenty in hand on the ratings in this Grade Two contest.

CORK: 11.55 Ganapathi, 12.25 Grand Bornand, 12.55 Appreciate It, 1.25 Take All, 2.00 Beyond The Law, 2.35 Mount Ida, 3.10 Arvico Bleu, 3.45 Aim For Glory.

EXETER: 12.03 Duke Of Condicote, 12.33 The Wolf, 1.03 Timeless Beauty, 1.33 Present Value, 2.08 Equus Millar, 2.43 Cobra Angel, 3.18 Cushuish, 3.53 Kalabee.

NAVAN: 11.40 Davy's Dilemma, 12.10 Farouk D'Alene, 12.40 Peace Party, 1.10 Big King, 1.45 Blackbow, 2.20 Minella Indo, 2.55 Melly And Me, 3.30 Mare Quimby.

UTTOXETER: 12.18 Here Comes McCoy, 12.48 City Never Sleeps, 1.18 Gabrielle Du Seuil, 1.53 Misty Whisky, 2.28 Vive Le Roi, 3.03 Oh Land Abloom, 3.38 Riggs.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.40 One Last Dance, 2.15 King Of Tsavo, 2.50 Velocistar, 3.25 ARAIFJAN (NAP), 4.00 Halfwaytothemoon, 4.30 Plumette, 5.00 De Little Engine, 5.30 Doctor Nuno.

DOUBLE: Araifjan and The Wolf.