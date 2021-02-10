Alex Hammond Blog

Alex Hammond looks ahead to some fantastic upcoming action, whether that goes ahead this weekend or at a slightly later date.

Having just wasted an inordinate amount of time trying to work out how to (unsuccessfully) change my Zoom video background to that of a cat, it's time to stop procrastinating and find some weekend winners!

The weather is unfortunately winning at the moment and both Newbury and Warwick may end up as further victims of Storm Darcy and her chilly wind. Let's plough on regardless though and hope for the best. Newbury have said that they will aim to reschedule the whole card for one day next week if they are frozen off, which sadly is looking increasingly likely.

Whenever Newbury does go ahead we are in for a real treat. The Game Spirit Chase will be crunch time for Altior who has won the last three runnings of it, but needs to show some of his old sparkle to give Chacun Pour Soi any sleepless nights in the run-up to the Champion Chase and Sky Bet's ante post prices reflect that with the Willie Mullins horse 4/6 favourite and Altior at 6/1.

However, if Nicky Henderson can rejuvenate his dual Champion Chase winner in this race then he will inevitably be shorter than that. He made this his own in his pomp, winning it three times, in 2017, 2018 and in 2020 (there was no race in 2019). However, at the age of 11 you just get the impression that he has lost some of his sparkle. He won the Game Spirit last season after an epic duel with Cyrname at Ascot two and a half months before and that dust-up may well have left its mark on this great chaser.

He also appeared to be all out when finishing second to Nube Negra at Kempton over Christmas, so he has plenty to prove. That's an unfair turn of phrase actually, as he has absolutely nothing to prove to anyone. Whatever happens in this race, he has thrilled us enormously over the years.

Speaking of sleepless nights, I imagine Energumene's annihilation of his opposition at the Dublin Racing Festival isn't exactly what Nicky Henderson had hoped for.

It's all we could have wished for though as it should ensure a real head-to-head in the Arkle. Having been lucky enough to see Shishkin at Doncaster I thought Willie Mullins' young chaser would have to go some to make any ripples in the pond heading into the Cheltenham Festival, but 'go some' he did.

Mullins has compared him favourably to Un De Sceaux and described the performance as effortless. It looked that way and with Shishkin at 5/6 for the Arkle and Energumene at 5/2, I know which of the pair I'd prefer to back at this stage.

What's unusual about this lad is that he's an English point-to-point winner that was sent to Ireland, rather than the other way round. It isn't something we see happening often and certainly not with this degree of success. He's French-bred out of a mare that had some success in cross-country races. His sire? Denham Red, whose best offspring to date is Un De Sceaux. The dams of Un De Sceaux and Energumene are by the same stallion too, so more similarities than just the way he performs.

The Denman Chase sees the long-awaited comeback of RSA Chase winner Champ. He has apparently had a searching racecourse work out that simulated the type of test he may get when he steps foot on a track in anger.

It's wonderful to hear about these preparations, particularly when they are slightly unusual and it transpires that he had two... yes two galloping companions, in relay, not for the duration of the work.

Henderson said he didn't have anything that could lead him for the entire three mile workout (which included jumping a number of fences), so one of his companions jumped in halfway through. All very exciting.

So you can say he won't come here needing the run. He'll need to be at the top of his game though as he takes on seasoned chasers Clan Des Obeaux and Lostintranslation. Both of his market rivals come here on retrieval missions though.

Clan Des Obeaux was well beaten in the King George last time out and Lostintranslation was pulled up in the Kempton race having bled from the nose. To be fair to Lostintranslation, I don't think his stable has been in top form for some time and I'm hoping that excuses his poor showing on his last two starts.

The Tizzard horses were also out of sorts at the Festival last year, which possibly upgrades his performance when third in the Gold Cup. I'm absolutely convinced that there is more to come from this horse and was greatly encouraged by the victory of Native River in the Cotswold Chase last weekend.

Once a stable turns the corner and sends out winners after a barren spell, it tends to open the floodgates. He's 3/1 with Sky Bet and I'm happy to give him one more chance.

The Betfair Hurdle poses its usual puzzle. Sky Bet are paying five places, so I'm going to look away from the protagonists in this.

This race isn't necessarily about the horse who has impressed you most so far this season, as Metier undoubtedly has with his three wins from three since going over hurdles. Or like Buzz who has run two crackers at Ascot.

As a result the handicapper hasn't missed them and if they are to win, you will most likely see them in Grade One company on their next outings.

Hence Cadzand is popular for Dan Skelton off a mark of 138, a stone below top weight Buzz. He's been impressive with a couple of wins over hurdles to date and that is reflected in his price of 6/1, joint-market leader with Metier.

Edwardstone didn't look a natural over fences when he unseated on his chase debut at Doncaster and reverting to hurdles saw him back in the winners enclosure at Market Rasen last month. He has a 5lb penalty thanks to that and is a more appealing 10/1.

Honestly, you can make a viable case for so many in this, but one that might be a decent price and still ahead of the handicapper is Fifty Ball who runs in the Goshen colours for Gary Moore.

At 12/1 he appeals as an each-way selection after his comfortable win on heavy ground at Sandown in a novice handicap in early December. He's improving with experience and will be right down the weights.

Anyway, Newbury must pass an inspection Friday morning and unless it warms up considerably I think they'll struggle. I'm sure these horses will be aimed at the rescheduled races/meeting, so plenty to look forward to when the thaw comes.

As previously mentioned Warwick may also struggle to beat the freeze. That would be a shame as the Kingmaker Novices' Chase will see Allmankind further his education over fences. He's 10/11 with Sky Bet and on what's he's shown so far, is hard to oppose.

I've seen Sky Pirate's name amongst a few of this weekend's entries and where ever he rocks up he'll be of interest. He's in the Kingmaker, Game Spirit Chase and the Betfair Hurdle. Keep your eyes peeled for the declarations and of course which meetings go ahead.