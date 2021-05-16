Tuesday's Tips

Tyson is expected to deliver a knockout blow to his rivals in the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Nottingham.

A 75,000 guineas purchase for Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the son of Starspangledbanner had presumably been showing trainer Richard Hannon a good level of ability prior to his Newbury debut as he was sent off joint-favourite.

While his supporters were ultimately left counting their losses, Tyson shaped with significant promise in finishing fifth considering he was far too keen during the early stages to do himself justice.

Favourite backers again had their fingers burnt when Tyson made his second appearance at Doncaster at the start of the month, with the juvenile failing to reel in the only filly in the field in Lucy Lulu.

However, Hannon's charge finished nicely clear of the remainder and can reward those who keep the faith at Colwick Park.

Who Cares Wins is of interest in the Watch On Racing TV Fillies' Handicap.

Alan King's inmate makes her turf debut following three decent efforts on the all-weather - progressing from sixth on her Chelmsford introduction to finish a close-up third at the same venue and fourth at Lingfield shortly after the turn of the year.

An opening mark of 71 for her handicap debut may underestimate the potential of Who Cares Wins, with the jockey booking of Hollie Doyle an obvious positive.

Lankaran should defy a winner's penalty in the vickers.bet Follow Facebook For Latest Offer Novice Median Auction Stakes at Brighton.

The grey looked a winner waiting to happen after finishing third on his Yarmouth debut and duly delivered at the second time of asking at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

Roger Varian's three-year-old was green and still looked in need of the experience that day, so it is testament to his latent talent that he managed to get the job done.

With further improvement virtually guaranteed, Lankaran can double his tally before having his sights raised.

Ravens Ark can build on an encouraging first run for six months three weeks ago and return to winning ways in the vickers.bet Casino And Live Casino Handicap.

Successful twice in 2020, Ravens Ark was gelded at the end of the year and came back with a decent effort when fifth to Party Island at Lingfield.

That will have blown away the cobwebs and the Raven's Pass four-year-old should be cherry ripe for this.

Boomshalaa should take Wolverhampton's EBC Group Novice Stakes on the way to better things.

Roger Varian gave the Shalaa colt an entry in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and it is possible he could head there if he wins impressively.

Boomshalaa looked potentially smart when getting off the mark at Kempton last month, having made his debut at Yarmouth last July when he headed the betting.

Hexham punters can rely upon Lawtop Legend to win at the Northumberland venue for a second time.

The nine-year-old did most of his racing at this track when trained by George Bewley, with 11 course starts yielding a victory and three placed efforts.

He joined Dr Richard Newland at some stage between October and April and has turned in two good performances - filling the runner-up spot at Fontwell before going one better at Plumpton recently.

Further success awaits for a horse who appears to have been reinvigorated by a change of yard.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 12.30 Cobra Eye, 1.00 Nozieres, 1.35 Thomas Daniell, 2.10 Axel Jacklin, 2.45 Lankaran, 3.20 Captain Claret, 3.55 Send In The Clouds, 4.25 Ravens Ark.

HEXHAM: 5.05 Poucor, 5.35 First Revolution, 6.05 Grange Ranger, 6.35 Lawtop Legend, 7.05 For Three, 7.35 To The Limit, 8.05 Donna's Diva.

HUNTINGDON: 4.55 Finistere, 5.25 Table Mountain, 5.55 Siannes Star, 6.25 Kloud Gate, 6.55 Air Hair Lair, 7.25 Good Boy Bobby, 7.55 Tullys Touch.

LIMERICK: 4.40 Give Me A Moment, 5.10 Antey, 5.40 Four Courts, 6.15 Emir De Rots, 6.45 Thegoaheadman, 7.15 Princely Conn, 7.45 Brex Drago, 8.15 Not Available.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.10 TYSON (NAP), 1.45 Just For Yuse, 2.20 Princess Layan, 2.55 Who Cares Wins, 3.30 Cochise, 4.00 Tiny Danser, 4.30 The Thin Blue Line.

SLIGO: 2.00 Tai Sing Yeh, 2.35 Even Flow, 3.10 Abogados, 3.45 So I Told You, 4.15 Social Distance, 4.50 Giustino, 5.20 Shedini.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.20 Stormy Night, 1.55 Aish, 2.30 Good Earth, 3.05 Boomshalaa, 3.40 Poet's Magic, 4.10 Great King, 4.45 Kingdom Found, 5.15 Blue Beret.

DOUBLE: Tyson and Lankaran.