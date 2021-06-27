Monday Tips

Sam Maximus is Anita Chambers' best bet for Monday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Sam Maximus surprised a few when winning on debut at Haydock - and he can keep up the good work as he makes a move up in class for the British Stallion Studs EBF Spindrifter Conditions Stakes at Pontefract.

Sent off a 10-1 shot on Merseyside, Sam Maximus showed a fine attitude in winning by a short head - taking up the running with three furlongs to run, then headed inside the distance before toughing it out to just edge back in front on the line.

Runner-up King Of Gold had previously shaped with promise when third behind Tolstoy at York, with that runner not disgraced at Royal Ascot when beaten just over five lengths in 10th in the Coventry Stakes.

The form of the Haydock race has not worked out brilliantly. But the first two pulled three lengths clear of the rest to suggest they were a cut above, and Sam Maximus can bear out that impression with victory here.

Al Simmo is the choice in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Fillies' Handicap.

Steph Hollinshead's filly has been on an upward curve this season, unbeaten in two starts at Doncaster and Nottingham.

A rise of 9lb for those victories is fair, and the daughter of Al Kazeem can complete the hat-trick as she steps up into better company.

Atalanta's Boy can bounce back from a disappointing Epsom run, in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap at Windsor.

Successful at Goodwood on his seasonal reappearance, David Menuisier's charge was well fancied for a six-furlong heat on Derby day, but he never really looked to be travelling after dodging right at the start and bumping a rival.

He then raced pretty keenly and was cooked a couple of furlongs from home, eventually finishing last of nine, some 15 lengths behind the winner.

Epsom does not suit every horse, though, so it might be a bit too early to dismiss him back at a more conventional venue.

Satono Chevalier made a pleasing impression on his debut, and can step forward again in the M&C Saatchi Merlin Maiden Stakes.

Beaten just over five lengths in fourth at Nottingham, Sir Michael Stoute's charge should have learned plenty for the experience and ought to put those lessons to use here.

Mehmentum will have learnt plenty too from a promising debut run at Lingfield when third to Sagittarius over five furlongs - and is taken to make a winning return to the Surrey track.

A son of in-demand sire Mehmas, Mehmentum did a lot wrong in the preliminaries and met trouble un running - but finished to good effect. He can repay trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy in the Witheford Barrier Trials Ay Lingfield Park EBF Novice Stakes.

Thrilla In Manila ended a long losing run last time - and with confidence riding high, he may take some beating in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap at Musselburgh.

Well-regarded in his younger days when trained by Richard Spencer, Thrilla In Manila was snapped up by Paul Midgley for just 1,000 guineas at the end of last year - and the change of scenery has seemingly reignited this five-year-old.

After hitting the frame a few times, he recorded his first win since October 2018 in some style this month - and his revised mark of 68 still puts him well below his career high of 82.

Boughtbeforelunch should defy top weight in the Weston Park Cancer Charity Handicap Chase at Southwell.

Paul Webber's eight-year-old was a course winner in November 2018 over two and a half miles but is better suited by this trip of three miles these days - as he has shown with victory at Ludlow and a decent run when second at Aintree last time.

SELECTIONS

LINGFIELD: 1.15 Broadhaven, 1.45 Raise The Roof, 2.15 Maketh Believeth, 2.45 Mehmentum, 3.15 Lethal Blast, 3.45 Be Prepared, 4.15 Woodcock, 4.45 Magical Mile.

MUSSELBURGH: 5.45 Lagenda, 6.15 Chief's Will, 6.45 Tommy G, 7.15 Oh So Woke, 7.45 Thrilla In Manila, 8.15 Let Me Be, 8.45 Rory.

PONTEFRACT: 2.25 Hurstwood, 2.55 Lunar Shadow, 3.25 SAM MAXIMUS (NAP), 3.55 Al Simmo, 4.30 Harswell Duke, 5.05 Macho Pride, 5.35 Dance King.

SOUTHWELL: 1.00 Infinite Sun, 1.30 Boughtbeforelunch, 2.00 Mick Pastor, 2.35 Guns For Hire, 3.05 Dave And Bernie, 3.35 Getaway Bay, 4.05 Merry Berry.

WINDSOR: 5.30 Cafe Sydney, 6.00 Regal Rhapsody, 6.30 Pretty Shiftwell, 7.00 Atalanta's Boy, 7.30 Maiden Castle, 8.00 Satono Chevalier, 8.30 Devil's Cub.

DOUBLE: Sam Maximus and Atalanta's Boy.