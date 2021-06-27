Wednesday Tips

Firebomb had the misfortune of bumping into a subsequent Royal Ascot winner last time out and can gain compensation in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Musselburgh.

Bryan Smart has a pretty decent bunch of juveniles this season but probably headed to Hamilton with Firebomb thinking his Swiss Spirit colt needed to take a big leap forward from his debut run, when seventh of eight, to get involved in the finish.

While he eventually proved no match for Norfolk Stakes winner Perfect Power, he beat the rest and the form has already received a timely boost.

Perfect Power beat Go Bears Go in the Norfolk, with the second winning the Railway Stakes convincingly at the weekend, and even the last at Hamilton, Cotai Grey, was in the process of going close at Newcastle on Saturday before the bit slipped through his mouth causing him to drift markedly.

Firebomb showed plenty of pace at Hamilton and this bare five furlongs at Musselburgh on good ground should be right up his street.

Mark Johnston usually knows when the time is right to send the three-year-olds in against their elders, so Tadreeb is worth close inspection in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

The son of Oasis Dream got off the mark at the fourth time of asking last time out at Thirsk off a mark of 78.

He had been progressing with each run before then, is clearly going the right way and the weight-for-age scale is there to exploit at this time of year.

Tim Easterby's Olympus can defy top weight in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap at Thirsk.

He showed flashes of ability in three starts at two, but this son of Kingman out of a sister to smart stayer Leading Light was always going to need more of a test of stamina than he got last year.

Upped to a mile and three-quarters and equipped with blinkers first time out this year, having been gelded during the winter, he plugged on for third.

Down 1lb and with blinkers switched for a visor, he can build on that promise.

Mick Appleby's Seas Of Elzaam is on good terms with himself and should be involved in the finish of the @thirskraces Live Stream On Racingtv Extra Handicap.

Frankie Dettori is a rare booking by Charlie Appleby for Before Dawn in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Kempton.

The trainer and jockey team up for just the second time and can record a winner through the Dark Angel filly.

Beaten less than a length in fourth when favourite last time, she had earlier chased home the smart Cachet on debut.

Dettori later teams up with Chiasma, Frankel's sister in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Novice Stakes but she failed to progress on a mildly promising debut and is overlooked in favour of Sea Sylph.

William Haggas' filly was second on her sole start at two before winning at Windsor over 10 furlongs.

She faces an extra quarter of a mile here and she should improve further for it.

Velvet And Steel looks the best bet at Bath in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Maiden Stakes.

Nicky Henderson has been far more active through the summer jumps season than normal and his Haul Away can provide him with another winner in the Visit attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 5.55 Rockingham Jill, 6.25 Razor Glass, 6.55 Velvet And Steel, 7.25 River Dawn, 7.55 Super Superjack, 8.25 Bookmark, 8.55 Oh So Nice.

KEMPTON: 5.35 Before Dawn, 6.05 Persaria, 6.35 Sea Sylph, 7.05 Dubai Souq, 7.35 Thrill Seeker, 8.05 Potenza, 8.35 Amathus.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.45 FIREBOMB (NAP), 2.20 Fire Eyes, 2.55 Teemlucky, 3.30 Tadreeb. 4.05 Mac Ailey, 4.35 Good Luck Fox, 5.10 Justified.

THIRSK: 1.00 Abbie Power, 1.35 Vieux Carre, 2.10 Kayfast Warrior, 2.45 Forza Orta, 3.20 Medicine Jack, 3.55 Seas Of Elzaam, 4.30 Rebel Redemption, 5.00 Olympus.

TIPPERARY: 4.40 Ladies Church, 5.15 Sacred Bridge, 5.45 Poet's Pride, 6.15 Mrs Bouquet, 6.45 Nectaris, 7.15 Going In Style, 7.45 Summer Pearl, 8.15 Matilda With Me.

WORCESTER: 1.20 Tomorrow Mystery, 1.55 Regaby, 2.30 Write It Down, 3.05 Unai, 3.40 Queenhill, 4.15 Haul Away, 4.50 Chasamax, 5.25 Chosen Shant.

DOUBLE: Firebomb and Olympus.