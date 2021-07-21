Friday Tips

Nick Robson makes Alpine Star his best Thursday bet and he has a selection for every race at every meeting.

Alpine Star's appearance in the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes is the main equine draw to what is likely to be a big crowd at York on Friday evening.

After racing, singer Rick Astley will provide the entertainment as spectators again return en masse to the Knavesmire.

Alpine Star, meanwhile, can already lay claim to being one of the best of her generation.

Rather unheralded at two - although she did scramble home in the Group Two Debutante Stakes - she came alive last year.

She moved up to the top level to win the Coronation Stakes first time out - a great training performance from Jessica Harrington - before just being pipped in the French Oaks.

After that. Alpine Start took on the boys, giving Palace Pier a fright in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

He is now rated one of the best horses in the world, and then she was mugged close home by subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Tarnawa in the Prix de l'Opera.

She therefore won just one of her four outings in 2020, but there is a case for saying each run was better than the previous one - and even anything approaching 80 per cent of any of those efforts should be enough to see her return successfully.

Indigo Girl is a fascinating runner in the British Racecourses Join Sunflower Lanyard Scheme Valiant Stakes at Ascot, but is taken on with Lights On.

Indigo Girl won the May Hill at two and was denied only narrowly by Pretty Gorgeous in the Fillies' Mile after that.

However, we have no idea if she has trained on - and while she had Mother Earth and Snowfall behind her at Newmarket, those two have clearly improved markedly on their juvenile form this year, with the rest simply not up to much.

She had a setback which ruled her out of the Classics and runs here with a little bit to prove.

Lights On has enjoyed a great season, on the other hand, winning three of her four races - with her sole defeat coming at Royal Ascot.

She had excuses that day too, being drawn wide, and was a very easy winner at Pontefract last time out when admittedly she was perhaps flattered - given how the race panned out.

What is not in dispute, though, is that Sir Michael Stoute's filly is on a steep upward curve and has a win at the track to her name.

Grand Bazaar escaped any retribution from the handicapper after a good run first time out, and looks the one in the John Guest Racing Handicap.

Beaten just a short neck into third by Zabeel Champion, it is too early to say his progression has finished.

Michael Dods always finds an improving sprinter or two each year, and Jawwaal looks the one this season.

The six-year-old has won at Doncaster the last twice - and while life will be harder for him now in the Rotary Club Of Ascot Handicap, he won with a bit up his sleeve last time out. David Probert keeps the ride.

Charlie Appleby's Fall Of Rome looks sure to be suited by the step up to seven furlongs in the Rich Club With Rich Energy Nursery Handicap.

He has been expensive to follow as a beaten favourite on all three runs - but he is by Frankel, so was never going to be a sprinter.

We have seen from the fact he is siring Derby winners how much stamina Frankel puts into his offspring.

Time may show David O'Meara's Ribaldry faced quite a tough task on debut, and he can go one better in the British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Thirsk.

She finished second to James Ferguson's Mise En Scene at Haydock, with the winner looking pretty decent.

Kayfast Warrior has won his last four and can stretch the streak to five in the BMC Bucket Manufacturing Company Handicap at Chepstow.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 1.20 Zestful, 1.55 Ehraz, 2.30 Arabescato, 3.00 Lights On, 3.35 Grand Bazaar, 4.10 Jawwaal, 4.40 Exuding,

CHEPSTOW: 6.10 Kayfast Warrior, 6.40 Incorrigible, 7.10 Amiga Meu, 7.40 The Princes Poet, 8.10 Warranty, 8.40 Ocean Reach.

CORK: 4.45 Heavenly Power, 5.15 Tai Sing Yeh, 5.45 Dragons Call, 6.15 Money Tree, 6.45 Provocateuse, 7.15 Talacre, 7.45 Rock Chant, 8.15 Whyzzat.

DOWN ROYAL: 4.30 Harmony Rose, 5.00 It's All A Joke, 5.35 Obdurate, 6.05 Gegenpressing, 6.35 Master Of Reality, 7.05 New Society, 7.35 Lily Of The Glen.

NEWMARKET: 5.22 Fashion Free, 5.52 Golden Warrior, 6.22 Fall Of Rome, 6.52 Wishaah, 7.22 Thousand Oaks, 7.52 Danni California, 8.22 Bhubezi.

THIRSK: 1.10 Ribaldry, 1.45 Korker, 2.20 Bin Hayyan, 2.50 Ingleby Hollow, 3.25 Distinction, 4.00 Vanitas, 4.35 Royal Jazz.

UTTOXETER: 1.00 Clay Rogers, 1.35 Special Brute, 2.10 Sizing Cusimano, 2.40 Smart Getaway, 3.15 Wasdell Dundalk, 3.50 Little Actress, 4.20 Pisagh Pike, 4.52 Cool Tara.

YORK: 6.00 Semper Augustus, 6.30 Gunmetal, 7.00 Silky Wilkie, 7.30 ALPINE STAR (NAP), 8.00 Naval Commander, 8.30 Sir Titus.

Double: Alpine Star and Fall Of Rome.