Friday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Pagan her best Friday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Pagan is a solid pick in the Harry Bloom Memorial "Brighton Bullet" Handicap at Brighton.

In the care of William Haggas, the three-year-old has not looked back since being gelded and having wind surgery, turning in a string of good efforts this season.

His first two runs of the campaign were full of promise, and he made it third time lucky at Pontefract in June.

Seven furlongs might just have been against him at York recently, so the return to six is in the favour of this strong-travelling type - and the hope is that David Probert can produce him to perfection where it matters.

Suanni left the impression he is a winner waiting to happen on debut - and he should be followed in the EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

The Darryll Holland-trained youngster was awkwardly away from the stalls at Lingfield, and forced to race at the rear of his field as a result.

William Buick was left with a wall of horses in front of him approaching the business end - and had no more luck when switching for a run on the rail, meeting all sorts of trouble half a furlong out and losing all chance as a consequence.

In the end he was beaten just a length and a quarter in third under hands and heels. With just the normal improvement from that outing, compensation surely awaits.

Edward Cornelius looks one to be with at Musselburgh, where he goes in the British EBF Conditions Stakes.

Keith Dalgleish has had one or two decidedly useful two-year-olds win this term, and this Bungle Inthejungle colt falls into that category.

Sent off at 13-1 for this debut here last month, Callum Rodriguez was happy to track the pace before moving through sweetly and showing a smart-looking turn of foot.

This is a decent prize and will clearly be tougher, but he could be quite exciting.

Zebelle is an obvious contender for Thirsk's Watch On Racing TV Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The daughter of Profitable looked above average when winning on her Ripon introduction for Amy Murphy, prompting new connections to snap her up for 42,000 guineas at the July sales.

She is now with George Boughey - who is enjoying a fantastic season with his juveniles - and Zebelle is expected to make it two from two on the way to bigger things.

Haydock stages an interesting evening card, with the prospect of several unexposed types ready to signal their potential.

A clutch of them line up for the Global Materials Handling Ltd EBF Novice Stakes - in which Triple Time may, appropriately, break his duck at the third attempt.

Kevin Ryan's colt was third on debut at Leicester, then runner-up to the useful Mr McCann when he moved up to seven furlongs at this course - with a subsequent winner just behind him.

Triple Time stayed on well enough that day and, trying a mile for the first time, can open his account at the chief expense of penalised winning debutant Taj Alola.

Later on the card, Siyata catches the eye in the David Rayment "Now I'm 64" Fillies' Handicap.

Roger Charlton's Juddmonte three-year-old won well on handicap debut at Ffos Las last month, and is up just 2lb for her trouble.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.50 Spreadsheet, 2.25 Suanni, 3.00 PAGAN (NAP), 3.35 Katie's Kitten, 4.10 It's How We Roll, 4.40 El Camino, 5.10 Wild Flower.

HAYDOCK: 5.20 Menin Gate, 5.52 Verreaux Eagle, 6.22 Triple Time, 6.52 Spacer, 7.22 Cave Diver, 7.52 Siyata, 8.25 Arabist.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.00 Miss Roulette, 2.35 Edward Cornelius, 3.10 Wise Eagle, 3.45 Makanah, 4.20 Gometra Ginty, 4.55 Amelia R, 5.25 Haizoom.

NEWMARKET: 5.05 Joking, 5.38 Birkie Girl, 6.08 Hafit, 6.38 Boss Power, 7.08 Deep Snow, 7.38 Abate.

THIRSK: 1.00 Clodovea, 1.35 Zebelle, 2.10 Ireland's Eye, 2.45 Mereside Pearl, 3.20 Azano, 3.55 Everett, 4.30 Marvel.

TIPPERARY: 4.25 Messa Concertata, 5.00 Speedacus, 5.30 Steel Bull, 6.00 Cairde Go Deo, 6.30 Offiah, 7.00 Dixie Bluebell, 7.30 Secret Sea.

WEXFORD: 4.45 Banntown Girl, 5.15 China Princess, 5.45 Charlie Bit Me, 6.15 Goodbye Someday, 6.45 Our Friend, 7.15 Downthecellar, 7.45 Via Rosa.

DOUBLE: Pagan and Suanni.