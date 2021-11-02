Wednesday Tips

Capote's Dream is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Capote's Dream can shrug off a 93-day absence to make it three wins on the bounce in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

Trained by Tom Ward, the four-year-old has been off the course since winning the sprint series final at Windsor in August, when he just prevailed over Treacherous by a short head off a mark of 88.

He had previously seen off the Stewards' Cup consolation winner My Wagyu at York and won at Windsor in May on the turf, but he also strutted his stuff to great effect on the Polytrack at the beginning of the year.

Capote's Dream switched to Ward's care from Ireland at the start of the year and wasted little time in getting off the mark - winning by half a length in February, over the same six furlongs he faces here, before following up over course and distance the following month.

With the track and surface holding no fears, the fact Capote's Dream is on a 20lb higher mark now is the only sticking point, but he looks progressive enough to deal with the rise.

Rumi got off the mark at the fourth time of asking and can use that momentum in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap.

Out of luck in three starts at the back end of last year and beginning of this, Rumi was given a 212-day break after defeat at Wolverhampton in February - but made an immediate impression when moved to handicap company in September.

Pitched up to a mile and three furlongs, Rumi finished with a real flourish to force a dead heat - with the handicapper raising him just 2lb for that victory.

It looked as though a step up in trip would bring about further improvement too, so this 12-furlong contest could be ideal.

Mobadra let down favourite backers on her most recent outing at Newmarket, but can make amends in the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

She looked smart in winning at the third attempt at Haydock in July, but seemed to come a bit unstuck on fast ground when second to Madame Tantzy in September.

Having run well on the all weather at Newcastle before, artificial surfaces are within her remit.

Flower Of Scotland should appreciate the easier test of the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at Nottingham, after coming unstuck in Listed company last time out.

She had been in excellent form up to that point, either winning or finishing second in each of her five starts, but she never looked like getting involved at Bath and was eventually tailed off.

James Fanshawe moves her up to two miles now, but in lesser company she could be good enough.

Good Risk At All carries plenty of expectation this term and can get off to the best possible start in the Finrock 2021 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle at Chepstow.

The five-year-old showed abundant promise in three bumper outings last campaign, winning a Listed heat at Cheltenham in November before having to settle for second on his subsequent run in that company in February.

The winner that day, I Like To Move It, has already made an impressive start to his hurdles career - and Sam Thomas will be hoping Good Risk At All can follow suit.

Brewers Project is worth supporting as he switches to fences in the FTM Materials Handling Bridgend Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Winner of a point to point, in which he beat Umbrigado back in 2018, Brewers Project endured a lengthy lay-off after that victory, but has shown promise in winning two of seven hurdles outings.

Do Not Disturb can make it four wins on the bounce in the Lothians Racing Syndicate Handicap Chase at Musselburgh.

SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 12.30 Good Risk At All, 1.00 Doyen Queen, 1.30 Cushuish, 2.00 Misty Bloom, 2.30 Brewers Project, 3.00 Mumbo Jumbo, 3.35 Hullnback.

DUNDALK: 3.30 Rocky Dreams, 4.00 Satin Snake, 4.30 Moshammer, 5.00 Split Passion, 5.30 Clatter Bang, 6.00 Stamp Of Authority, 6.30 Knock Flyer, 7.00 Dream Wisely.

KEMPTON: 2.45 Renegade Rose, 3.15 Final Gesture, 3.45 Penna Rossa, 4.15 Marcelo's Way, 4.45 Mobadra, 5.15 CAPOTE'S DREAM (NAP), 5.45 Rumi, 6.15 Diamonds At Dusk.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.50 Iolani, 1.20 Broadway Joe, 1.50 Collingham, 2.20 Jackhammer, 2.50 Wynford, 3.20 Do Not Disturb, 3.50 Herewegohoney.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.40 Tamilla, 1.10 Shigar, 1.40 Secret Army, 2.10 Rollajam, 2.40 Flower Of Scotland, 3.10 Dark Shot, 3.40 Zoom Star, 4.10 Menin Gate.

DOUBLE: Capote's Dream and Rumi.