Wednesday Tips

Could Be Trouble is Ashley Iveson's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Could Be Trouble can successfully graduate to Listed class in the Yorton Stallions Mares' Novices' Chase at Bangor.

The daughter of Yeats has certainly earned her step up in grade as she arrives here on the back of a four-race winning streak.

A 15-length success at Gowran Park in March prompted Donald McCain to snap up the six-year-old and she is three from three for her current connections, most recently scoring at this venue a fortnight ago.

While the margin of that latest victory was only half a length, she was always doing enough and her revised hurdles mark of 125 does not leave her with much to find with her chief rivals in any case.

Stepping into a Listed race on her chasing debut might sound a bold call, but that is the case for a few of her opponents, and unlike some at least she has the benefit of a recent run under her belt.

The McCain-Brian Hughes combination is always a formidable one at Bangor and Could Be Trouble is expected to enhance their fine record.

The following Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Chase is also a high-class affair, with Alan King's Canelo fancied to come out on top.

The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old won a novice handicap at Aintree and the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby during a productive campaign last season.

Canelo went on to run with credit in both the Sky Bet Chase and the Grimthorpe at Doncaster, but fell at the Chair when last seen contesting the Grand National.

The handicapper has dropped his mark a couple of pounds ahead of his reappearance and he should make his presence felt if fit enough to do himself justice after a break.

King could double up in the Ten To Follow @Tote.Co.UK Juvenile Maiden Hurdle, with Painless Potter of obvious interest.

A decent sort on the Flat, the Camacho gelding made a promising enough start to his jumping career when third at Kempton last month.

He actually looked like he might play a leading role at one stage in the straight - and while his effort ultimately petered out, the fact he lost a shoe will not have helped.

This looks a good opportunity for Painless Potter to get off the mark.

I Am Maximus is a potential star on show at Exeter.

Nicky Henderson's youngster has been off the track since making a winning debut in a Cheltenham bumper in October of last year, a race in which the subsequently unbeaten Grade One winner My Drogo finished second.

I Am Maximus obviously has to overcome a long absence, but his trainer recently issued a positive update on his well being and it will be disappointing if he is unable to make a winning return.

A hat-trick could be in the offing for Lord Accord in the Dudley Westlake Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Neil Mulholland's inmate won a handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter in the spring, and returned to the Midlands venue to make a winning debut over fences last month.

A 3lb hike does not look insurmountable as he should be straighter for his comeback run and a step up to three miles could bring about further improvement.

Lady Clementine rates the best bet on the all-weather at Kempton.

A daughter of Churchill out of the Stakes class mare Wind Fire, Andrew Balding's youngster debuted here last month, picking up minor honours in third after a slow start.

She should be a bit wiser now and looks difficult to oppose in the second division of the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 12.30 Keep Rolling, 1.00 COULD BE TROUBLE (NAP), 1.30 Canelo, 2.00 Painless Potter, 2.30 Hermes Boy, 3.00 Bold Plan, 3.30 Twotwothree.

DUNDALK: 2.20 Yamato, 2.50 All In The Mind, 3.20 Fine Lace, 3.50 Akhlaaq, 4.20 Abstract, 4.50 Dream Wisely, 5.20 Cursory Exam.

EXETER: 12.40 Pour Une Raison, 1.10 I Am Maximus, 1.40 Lord Accord, 2.10 Tulin, 2.40 Coconut Splash, 3.10 Heavey, 3.40 Drash On Ruby.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Tickets, 5.00 Al Husn, 5.30 Lady Clementine, 6.00 Coverham, 6.30 Rainbow Colours, 7.00 Noble Masquerade, 7.30 Beat The Breeze, 8.00 Independence.

DOUBLE: Could Be Trouble and Canelo.