Sunday Tips

Simon Milham has a tip for every race in the UK on Sunday.

Montassib can start making up for lost time when lining up in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Novice Stakes at Wetherby on Sunday.

The four-year-old won on an all-weather novice race over six furlongs on his debut at Newcastle in September 2020, but was absent last summer and has subsequently been gelded.

Though he has not run for 598 days, the Exceed And Excel gelding is in the care of William Haggas, whose string has been in excellent early-season form.

The race is a modest one and while there are a couple of newcomers, the rest have yet to show the same level of form, so Tom Marquand's mount, if fit, looks the one to beat despite a penalty.

Prince Of Abington piques interest in the Sixt Car & Van Hire Handicap.

The four-year-old has had just one win to his name on turf in nine attempts and that came over 18 months ago in a six-furlong novice race at Ascot.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Though suffering a luckless campaign last season, he racked up a string of placed efforts and showed enough on his return from a five month break at Kempton to think he will go well again, especially now he has been dropped a couple of pounds.

King Of Tonga had a busy campaign last summer despite not getting his head in front.

A change of scenery appears to have done him some good, as he struck at the first time of asking for Declan Carroll, taking a five-furlong handicap at Pontefract two weeks ago on his first run since November.

Though up 2lb for that, the six-year-old may well follow up in the second division of the 7th June Is Ladies Evening Handicap over an additional half-furlong, with the stable in good heart at present.

Bath's seven-race card sees Little Hustle making his return after a pleasing introduction at Kempton in February.

The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old was third to Nahanni, who promptly won the Blue Riband Derby Trial at Epsom on Tuesday and the runner-up, Mhajim, subsequently franked that form at Lingfield.

The son of Fastnet Rock stayed on well enough after being outpaced early on to suggest there is improvement to come in the Cazoo Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Macs Dilemma has been beaten favourite on his last two runs, but should be able to gain compensation in the second division of the Cazoo Handicap.

John O'Shea's four-year-old was touched off at Windsor over six furlongs last time when not getting a clear run at an important stage and he is expected to be ridden more positively over the minimum trip.

While his sole win came over seven furlongs on the all-weather, his return to turf was promising and this stiff finish should suit Hollie Doyle's mount.

Blue Hero has had three starts at Bath, wining twice and finishing third last time out. Owned and trained by Adrian Wintle, the four-year-old would appear to hold a fair chance of gaining another course and distance success in the one-mile Follow @Attheraces On Twitter Handicap.

He is on the same mark as his close-up third here in October and while fitness must be taken on trust, this looks a good opportunity.

BATH: 1.00 Monsieur Fantaisie, 1.30 Macs Dilemma, 2.05 Regal Envoy, 2.40 Airshow, 3.15 Uther Pendragon, 3.50 Little Hustle, 4.20 Blue Hero, 4.55 Sense Of Security.

WETHERBY: 1.45 World Without Love, 2.20 Rose's Girl, 2.55 MONTASSIB (NAP), 3.30 Big Narstie, 4.05 Prince Of Abington, 4.40 Harrogate, 5.10 King Of Tonga, 5.45 National Charter.

DOUBLE: Montassib and Macs Dilemma.