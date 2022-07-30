Sunday Tips

Clive Cox appears to have found Wings Of War a good opportunity to open his account for the season in the Freddie Wilson Queensferry Stakes at Chester.

Having rounded off his juvenile campaign with a Group Two victory in the Mill Reef at Newbury, it is hardly surprising the son of Dark Angel has been highly tried so far this term. He was not disgraced in either the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot or the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, but the Commonwealth Cup itself at Royal Ascot last month ultimately proved a bridge too far.

Cox decided to lower Wings Of War's sights on his latest appearance, sending him to France for a Group Three at Deauville three weeks ago. Fitted with blinkers for the first time, the three-year-old finished an honourable third behind talented older sprinter Garrus, suggesting his winning turn is not far away.

With Tom Marquand clearly a positive jockey booking, Wings Of War should go close provided he gets the breaks from stall four on this notoriously tricky track.

Endeared is expected to make it third time lucky for James Fanshawe in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The youngster will have gone into many notebooks after his Doncaster debut as despite missing the break, running green and taking a keen hold, he was beaten just over a length into third place. He backed up that effort with another sound performance when beaten a head by a smart looking newcomer in Mill Stream on his return to Town Moor a few weeks later.

He just looked to lack the pace of the winner dropping back to six furlongs on that occasion and this return to seven should do the trick, especially from stall one.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

A step up in trip may also help Rogue Spirit in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes. Tom Clover's gelding has won two of his four starts to date, his only defeats coming in the Two Year Old Trophy at Beverley and when third in Newbury's Super Sprint.

He was beaten just a neck by the talented Chateau in the former contest, while he was third at Newbury behind Eddie's Boy, who ran a good race in the Molecomb at Goodwood earlier in the week. Having done all his racing over the minimum trip, Rogue Spirit looks ready to test the water over six furlongs and should prove hard to beat.

Raecius Felix looks weighted to go well in the Deafblind UK Supports People With Deafblindness Handicap Chase at Market Rasen. The Rebecca Menzies-trained eight-year-old has not managed to get his head in front in almost two years, but is now rated just 93, having struck gold from a perch of 117 at Sedgefield in October 2020.

His last two efforts at Cartmel have suggested there are still races to be won with him, being beaten three and seven lengths respectively. Under a light weight, this looks a good opportunity for Raecius Felix to regain the winning thread.

Micky Hammond has his string firing on all cylinders and the Middleham handler looks poised to add to his tally with Mac Suibhne in the Nobilia By Bold Kitchens Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old won over an extended two and a half miles at Market Rasen on his first run for Hammond a couple of starts back and looked set to follow up at Worcester nine days later when officially 6lb well-in. He faded on the run-in, but was only beaten two lengths into fourth place, but perhaps that run came just a little too soon.

Stepping up in trip on his return to Lincolnshire, he is given another chance in the hands of the talented Emma Smith-Chaston.

SELECTIONS:

CHESTER: 1.50 In The Storm, 2.20 Endeared, 2.55 WINGS OF WAR (NAP), 3.30 Biggles, 4.00 Rogue Spirit, 4.30 Enthused, 5.00 Golden Melody.

GALWAY: 2.00 Pythion, 2.30 Perceval Legallois, 3.05 Politesse, 3.40 Zarkareva, 4.10 Casanova, 4.40 Wild Rover, 5.10 Princess Azure, 5.40 No Risk No Fun.

MARKET RASEN: 1.00 Via Serica, 1.35 Kingston Sunflower, 2.10 Raecius Felix, 2.45 Eureu Du Boulay, 3.20 Mac Suibhne, 3.50 Major Snugfit, 4.20 Fox's Socks, 4.50 Emily Wade.

DOUBLE: Endeared and Wings Of War.