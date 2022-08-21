Monday Tips

Night Battle can take advantage of calmer waters when seen in the Adrian Wintle Racing Fillies' Novice Stakes at Chepstow.

She beat some well-regarded rivals over 10 furlongs on debut and was immediately pitched in at Listed level for her second start in the Cheshire Oaks. Although unable to land a blow on the Roodee, this is easily the weakest field she has run in and her class can help her deal with the drop back to a mile.

A return to six furlongs can help Love Trophy Power back to winning ways in the S&R Whistance Haulage Chepstow Ltd Handicap. Roger Varian's filly was found the scoresheet at Windsor in her last appearance at this trip before following up at Yarmouth and is only 1lb higher than her most recent victory this time around.

Easterby is the name to follow at Southwell where Michael and David's So Grateful can continue his fine recent course form in the Duralock Proud Sponsor Of Southwell Racecourse Handicap. A winner of his last two starts at the Rolleston track, do not expect the drop back to the minimum distance to prove a problem for this strong-travelling three-year-old carrying a 5lb penalty.

Carlton And Co also catches the eye for the training duo in the opening Sign Solutions Maiden Handicap. The Havana Gold filly has gone close over further in two of her three outings so far and it is interesting she is dropped back to six furlongs on handicap debut. Prakasa is closely related to Group Three winner Without A Fight and a notable newcomer in the Duralock Veka Partnership Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes, while Biplane needed every yard when scoring over seven furlongs at Ayr last time and John Wainwright's charge can fly home again upped to a mile in the Signsolutions.org Handicap.

At Brighton, Red Treasure looks the one to side with in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes and can get off the mark at the second attempt. Ed Dunlop's daughter of Muhaarar made a promising debut when second at Windsor and the experience she gathered on that occasion could serve her well in this very winnable assignment.

Temur Khan has thrived at this venue so far this month notching up two quick victories and looks to have a stand-out chance of now securing a hat-trick in the Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap. Tony Carroll's seven-year-old has won three of his six starts at this venue and although his recent exploits have meant the handicapper has had his say, he is in a rich vein of form and remains well treated on old form.

The return to Brighton can help Spanish Mane return to winning ways in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap. Julia Fielden's seven-year-old has won twice at the seaside track already this season, as well as finishing third, so she clearly thrives for a bit of sea air. While only third last time out at Yarmouth, she was only beaten a length and is just 1lb higher than for her most recent success.

SELECTIONS: BALLINROBE: 4.30 Benny The Duke, 5.00 Faron, 5.30 Knocknagappagh, 6.00 Glenmalure Lodge, 6.30 Townhill Penny, 7.00 Cape Gentleman, 7.30 Norwigi, 8.00 Little Soiree.

BRIGHTON: 1.00 Street Parade, 1.35 Red Treasure, 2.10 Red Alert, 2.45 Masterclass, 3.20 Temur Khan, 3.50 Sweet Fortune, 4.20 Spanish Mane.

CHEPSTOW: 1.50 Macs Dilemma, 2.25 King Of War, 3.00 Chifa, 3.35 NIGHT BATTLE (NAP), 4.05 Mr Pc, 4.40 Love Trophy Power.

SOUTHWELL: 6.10 Carlton And Co, 6.40 So Grateful, 7.10 Prakasa, 7.40 Biplane, 8.15 All Go, 8.45 Hardy.

STRATFORD: 4.50 Dreamweaver, 5.20 Cremant, 5.50 Mucuna, 6.20 Blaze A Trail, 6.50 Dandy Mag, 7.20 Getaman, 7.50 The Galahad Kid.

DOUBLE: Red Treasure and Night Battle