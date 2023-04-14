Grand National Tips

Delta Work can give trainer Gordon Elliott a record-equalling fourth victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

George Dockeray, Fred Rimell and Ginger McCain currently share the honours as the leading handlers in the National Hunt highlight and Elliott has every chance of adding his name to the hall of fame. Delta Work was beaten 22 lengths by Noble Yeats when third last year, but while that one has been hiked 15lb, the selection will actually carry 5lb less than 12 months ago after some mixed results in the interim.

There could be no arguing with the merit of his prep run though, following the same path as last year to fend off stablemate and reopposing rival Galvin in the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with Delta Work keeping on well to win by two and a half lengths despite having a 7lb deficit on official ratings. His stamina is still to be proven over this four-and-a-quarter-mile trip and clearly if ante-post favourite Corach Rambler takes to the course, the whole field will be up against it with a horse that is technically 10lb well in.

Corach Rambler's come-from-behind style is also a risk in a 40-strong field and so Delta Work is the pick on the basis of his proven aptitude for the fences, which are the crucial part of this whole test. Our Power could give him most to think about from the bottom of the handicap, while another Elliott runner in Coko Beach can make the frame and Noble Yeats cannot be ruled out back at the scene of his greatest hour. You Wear It Well's claims in the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle appear to be more straightforward, with her mares' allowance likely to prove very handy indeed.

Jamie Snowden's charge has only been beaten once in four hurdles starts, chasing home the reopposing Hermes Allen in the Challow Hurdle on identical terms back in December. However, Hermes Allen subsequently made little impact at Cheltenham, while You Wear It Well's star has continued to rise with a Grade Two win at Sandown followed by an all-the-way verdict under a penalty in the mares' novices' heat at the Festival. You Wear It Well must take on the boys this time, but is clearly still making strides and has proven capable on both good and soft ground.

Marie's Rock is another mare tackling open company - and a hike in trip - in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle. Connections were pondering a Stayers' Hurdle tilt at Cheltenham but opted to stick to two and a half miles in the mares' hurdle instead, a decision that did not really pay dividends as the race was not run to suit. Nicky Henderson's charge was far too keen off a slow early pace and had nothing in reserve when push came to shove, eventually coming home seventh.

With habitual front-runner Flooring Porter in the line-up, a solid gallop can be expected and the 7lb Marie's Rock gets from her rivals here could prove crucial. Stablemate Jonbon tackles the opening EFT Systems Maghull Novices' Chase and it would be a surprise if he is beaten. No match for El Fabiolo in the Arkle, there does not appear to be a rival of that calibre in this field. West Balboa is one for the shortlist in the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle, while Castle Robin should appreciate more cut in the ground in the William Hill Handicap Chase after a lacklustre effort on quicker going at Doncaster.

SELECTIONS: AINTREE: 1.45 Jonbon, 2.25 West Balboa, 3.00 YOU WEAR IT WELL (NAP), 3.35 Marie's Rock, 4.15 Castle Robin, 5.15 1. Delta Work, 2. Our Power, 3. Noble Yeats, 4. Coko Beach, 6.20 Blizzard Of Oz.

CHEPSTOW: 12.45 Regally Blonde, 1.20 Jina, 1.55 Skinflint, 2.35 Sweet Magic, 3.10 Walk In The Wild, 3.45 Mr Hailstone, 4.22 Adamhill, 4.52 Fiston De Becon.

NEWCASTLE: 1.00 Nell's Bells, 1.35 Sound And Fury, 2.15 Camp Belan, 2.50 Onward Route, 3.25 Arthur's Quay, 4.00 Six One Nine, 4.40 Celestial Fashion.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Holly Blackmore, 6.00 Gold As Glass, 6.30 Dubai Dawn, 7.00 Kensington Agent, 7.30 Cariad, 8.00 Well Prepared, 8.30 Bristol Hill.

YARMOUTH: 1.30 War Chant, 2.05 Island Of Skye, 2.45 Cosmic View, 3.20 Spoof, 3.55 Sumac, 4.30 Luna Queen, 5.00 Chagall. DOUBLE: You Wear It Well and Jonbon.