Wednesday Tips

Truthful is expected to double her tally for William Haggas in the Jewson Wigan EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Haydock.

With a total prize fund of £40,000 up for grabs, this is a valuable contest for a race of its type and it has a attracted a couple of previous winners. Truthful, a daughter of Sea The Stars, was a 120,000 guineas purchase for Highclere Thoroughbred Racing and made her racecourse debut at Salisbury in the middle of May. While the winning margin was only a head and the runner-up Mantoog has been well beaten since, Truthful displayed a willing attitude and plenty of talent to make a successful start to her career and she can be expected to improve significantly.

Shagpyle, a Frankel half-sister to King George hero Pyledriver, looked a similarly smart prospect when winning on her first start at Ascot, but there is a suspicion she may prefer softer ground than she is likely to encounter on Merseyside, which may give Ribblesdale Stakes entrant Truthful the edge. Regal Fanfare catches the eye in the Jewson Widnes Fillies' Handicap. Like most of Sir Michael Stoute's runners, the daughter of Intello made a big leap forward from her first run to her second, with a sixth-placed finish on her Kempton debut in November bettered when finding only one too good on her April comeback at Lingfield.

She was a shade disappointing when well held in third at Nottingham on her third outing, but given conditions were extremely testing at Colwick Park, that run is easily forgiven. The upside is she enters the handicap sphere with what appears a very workable mark of 73 and back on a sounder surface, she could prove very well treated. Greek Order can make it back-to-back wins in the Jewson Chorley Handicap. Placed in each of his three races in novice company, the Kingman colt successfully stepped into handicap company at Sandown last month with a half-length verdict from a perch of 80. He has been raised 5lb, but there may well be more to come from this lightly-raced three-year-old and the booking of champion jockey William Buick is clearly a positive.

Anglo Saxson is difficult to oppose as he bids for a fifth win at Yarmouth in the curtain-raising Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Apprentice Handicap. The six-year-old has done most of his racing at the Norfolk venue and four wins and two thirds from 10 course outings is a decent record. He has won off a mark of 70 in the past and has very much rediscovered his form in the past 12 months after joining Patrick Owens, scoring off 51 and 55 last season and 59 on his recent reappearance.

SELECTIONS: HAMILTON: 5.50 Monsieur Fantaisie, 6.20 Scoops Ahoy, 6.50 Hot Team, 7.20 Storm Venture, 7.50 Elladora, 8.25 Bonito Cavalo, 9.00 Chinese Spirit.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Swift Tuttle, 2.40 TRUTHFUL (NAP), 3.15 Lake Forest, 3.50 Macanudo, 4.20 Drafted, 4.50 Regal Fanfare, 5.20 Greek Order.

KEMPTON: 5.05 Micks Dream, 5.40 Tarraff, 6.10 Lady Boba, 6.40 Roshambo, 7.10 Tawalla, 7.40 Shigar, 8.15 Imperial Cult, 8.45 Where's Tom.

LIMERICK: 5.30 Bringsty, 6.00 Grey Fable, 6.30 Ameilya, 7.00 Linger For Longer, 7.30 Autoline, 8.00 Eclat De Lumiere, 8.30 Kodiac Prince.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.00 Heneryetta Bay, 2.30 Komedy Kicks, 3.05 Tique, 3.40 Magic Saint, 4.10 Princess Midnight, 4.40 Mutual Respect, 5.10 Buck Of Maine.

YARMOUTH: 1.50 Anglo Saxson, 2.20 Antiphon, 2.50 Laura's Breeze, 3.25 Sparkling Red, 4.00 Gearing's Point, 4.30 Rebecca West, 5.00 Porfin.

DOUBLE: Truthful and Regal Fanfare.