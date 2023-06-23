Royal Ascot Saturday tips

Artorius can secure Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes redemption when he takes a second bite at the Royal Ascot cherry this weekend.

Anthony and Sam Freedman's Antipodean raider was an unlucky third in the six-furlong Group One 12 months ago with rider Jamie Spencer repeatedly finding his passage blocked having held the son of Flying Artie up in the early stages. Despite that trouble in running, Artorius still managed to finish third beaten less than a length. The four-year-old stayed in Europe to run respectably in both the July Cup and Prix Maurice de Gheest and has taken his form to the next level since returning Down Under.

He claimed the Group One Canterbury Stakes at Randwick in March before going on to finish a close-up fourth to Australian star Anamoe in the George Ryder Stakes, with connections working hard on ensuring Artorius is sharper away in his races and more comfortable racing closer to the pace. If that diligent work from his training team comes to fruition here, there is every chance she can follow in the footsteps of Choiser and Black Caviar to win this for the Aussies, with southern hemisphere king James McDonald in the saddle. Hukum is hard to oppose in the Hardwicke Stakes as he bids for a second victory at the Royal meeting.

Owen Burrows' charge was a Group One winner last year and following what at one stage looked like a career-ending injury, returned better than ever to down last year's Derby winner in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes. A return to 12 furlongs should pose few issues at a venue he has won twice and never finished outside of the first three. Hukum's owners Shadwell could have already celebrated a winner on the card with Enfjaar in the Jersey Stakes. Roger Varian's unbeaten son of Lope De Vega is very much on an upward curve and has not put a foot wrong in his two outings so far. He beat a deep field that included Godolphin's Military Order when scoring on debut at Newmarket and having missed the opening months of his three-year-old season, confirmed the promise of that Rowley Mile performance when scorching to a commanding success at Chelmsford recently.

He looks to possess enough speed to handle the drop back to seven furlongs in this and he is an exciting prospect yet to reach his ceiling. Golden Mind could get the proceedings off to a winning start in the Chesham Stakes where he attempts to join his half-brother Perfect Power on the Ascot roll of honour. Perfect Power of course excelled over five and six furlongs when winning at back-to-back Royal meetings, but Golden Mind seems to have that extra bit of stamina to go with a touch of class and he could be perfect for this seven furlong assignment.

Third on debut at Hamilton, he relished the move up to six furlongs when getting off the mark at Leicester and handler Richard Fahey expects there is more to come as he moves through the distances. The King and Queen could have a real chance of getting on the scoreboard with track regular King's Lynn in the ultra-competitive Wokingham Stakes, while William Haggas' lightly-raced Laafi carries an unexposed profile in the Golden Gates Stakes and could offer plenty of value judged on the form of his efforts so far. Joseph O'Brien's Dawn Rising can bring the curtain down on the meeting in style in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes. He was a respectable third in the Saval Beg last time, but a real stamina test is just what the gelded son of Galileo craves and this marathon trip should be right up his street as Ryan Moore dons the familiar silks of leading National Hunt owner JP McManus.

SELECTIONS: ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 Golden Mind, 3.05 ENFJAAR (NAP), 3.40 Artorius, 4.20 Hukum, 5.00 King's Lynn, 5.35 Laafi, 6.10 Dawn Rising.

AYR: 1.15 Jehangeer, 1.50 Sir Titus, 2.24 Caesars Pearl, 2.59 Dark Jedi, 3.34 Nymphadora, 4.14 Novak, 4.54 Sam's Call.

DOWN ROYAL: 2.00 Night Glow, 2.35 Mobilise, 3.10 Dreaming Princess, 3.45 Galactica, 4.25 Tower Of London, 5.05 Areana, 5.40 Knight Sleeper.

HAYDOCK: 6.00 Chronograph, 6.35 Lil Guff, 7.10 Chaturanga, 7.40 King Of York, 8.10 Pearl Eye, 8.40 Sunglasses.

LIMERICK: 5.23 Pivotal Revive, 5.55 Gunsight, 6.25 Starting Monday, 7.00 Mary Salome, 7.30 Barnhill Rose, 8.00 Duke Cador, 8.30 War Correspondent.

LINGFIELD: 5.50 Bright Start, 6.20 Star From Afarhh, 6.50 Dovena, 7.20 Vaha, 7.50 No Such Luck, 8.20 Tuki Tuki, 8.50 San Francisco Bay.

NEWMARKET: 1.32 Ancient Wisdom, 2.07 Sophia's Starlight, 2.42 Imperial Emperor, 3.17 King Eagle, 3.52 Bishop's Crown, 4.32 Cubanista, 5.09 Above.

PERTH: 1.42 Chasing Chances, 2.17 Dragon Rock, 3.52 Man Of The House, 3.27 Captain Ivan, 4.07 Ballykeel, 4.42 Garde Des Champs, 5.17 Cool Croi.

REDCAR: 1.37 Brave Empire, 2.12 Mirrie Dancers, 2.47 Jazz Samba, 3.22 Woven, 4.02 Let's Go Hugo, 4.38 Rooska, 5.13 Glendown. DOUBLE: Enfjaar and Hukum.