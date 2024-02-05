Tuesday Tips

Secret Squirrel's striking looks always take the eye but he also has the appearance of a likely winner in the second division of the Racing TV Club Day Novices' Hurdle at Taunton.

The chestnut has proved pretty smart in four runs so far for Hughie Morrison, winning two bumpers in the latter part of last season before making an excellent start over hurdles with a cosy Kempton win in November. His five-length length verdict was pretty taking but he faced a sterner test last time out in taking on Supreme hope Jeriko Du Reponet at Newbury just before the new year.

Beaten just under two lengths there, Jeriko Du Reponet has since won a Doncaster Grade Two, while the third-placed horse was a previous winner, giving the form a pleasing look. Secret Squirrel steps up to two miles and three furlongs here which is not absolutely certain to suit, but his dam was a two-mile winner and his sire, Stimulation, has produced a Sagaro Stakes winner despite showing his best at shorter trips. Golden Ace is a similarly promising type who takes the next step up the ladder in the Stables Business Park Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Winner of one of her three bumper starts, which also included a fair second to Dysart Enos in a Grade Two Aintree contest, Golden Ace defied unsuitably testing ground to score at the first time of asking over obstacles last month. That looked a decent contest with the second, Lucky Place, having subsequently pushed Gidleigh Park all the way at Cheltenham, with the third-placed Insurrection had finished second at that level previously. Golden Ace was getting a full 14lb from those rivals and will have to carry her winner's penalty this time, but if she is to be a Festival contender, this should still be within her remit. Listed honours are up for grabs at Market Rasen, with Park Princess the pick in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Alan Swinbank Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Anthony Honeyball's runner was a comfortable 10-length victor on debut and while the value of that form is open to question, it cannot be disputed that Park Princess was impressive. As a four-year-old, she gets plenty of weight from her main rivals. Scene One has conditions to suit in the trustatrader.com Handicap Chase. Successful on decent ground at Fakenham in November, he was subsequently pulled up on heavy going back at that track in December. Back on good to soft at Market Rasen last time though, Scene One bounced back to his best and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise.

Crimson Coronet can make it third time lucky in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Wolverhampton. A promising fifth on debut late last year, she had to settle for second at Newcastle last month when bumping into a very useful odds-on debutant. From the family of Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, Crimson Coronet could have been found a nice opportunity to get that all-important win on the board.

SELECTIONS: MARKET RASEN: 1.35 Propelled, 2.05 Emailandy, 2.35 Good Lord, 3.05 Top Cloud, 3.35 Scene One, 4.05 Park Princess, 4.35 Flemen's Tipple.

TAUNTON: 1.50 Classic King, 2.20 SECRET SQUIRREL (NAP), 2.50 Inoui Machin, 3.20 Merry Monty, 3.50 Golden Ace, 4.20 Sure Touch, 4.50 Commanding View.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Billy Bathgate, 6.00 Jungle Dance, 6.30 Harbour Vision, 7.00 Crimson Coronet, 7.30 Beauzon, 8.00 Dynamic Talent, 8.30 El Hibri. DOUBLE: Secret Squirrel and Crimson Coronet.