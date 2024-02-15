Friday Tips

Wadacre Gomez has rarely run a bad race this winter and can keep up the good work in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Brazen Beau colt has been running pretty regularly since making his racecourse bow last February, chalking up four wins along the way - most recently when triumphing at Chelmsford on his penultimate run at the start of this month. Racing off a mark of 79 on that occasion, Wadacre Gomez put behind him a disappointing run in better company when winning by just short of two lengths over 10 furlongs at Chelmsford. He kept on well after making all - posting a career best in the process - and again showed a good attitude when narrowly failing to defy a subsequent 5lb penalty when second over the same course and distance he faces here. Wadacre Gomez was technically 1lb wrong that day and is 2lb well in this time, a factor which is a definite positive for his chances.

Alrazeen is the choice in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Restricted Novice Stakes. A 100-1 outsider on debut, he belied those odds to finish fourth and was a much skinnier price at the second time of asking, sent off an 11-10 chance. He duly proved too sharp for the race favourite, although he was getting 15lb, powering home by a length and a half and looking reasonably good value in the process. Alrazeen still lacked a bit of experience in the finish and should be capable of making another leap forward. Alafdhal looks to have plenty of scope in terms of ratings in the second division of the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap.

He won off a perch of 59 on his latest start but given he triumphed off 72 just over a year ago, there is plenty of wriggle room for Phil McEntee's charge. Empire Steel has his first start after a wind operation in the Racing's Best Ratings With Timeform Handicap Chase at Kelso. After disappointing on his seasonal bow at this track in October, the 10-year-old put in a better effort when taking second in the Rowland Meyrick, albeit it 14 lengths behind the winner Fontaine Collonges and as the only other finisher in deep conditions. A mistake three out saw him struggle to pick up again, but his recent surgery could help with that. Tedtwo lost out in the dying strides on his first start for Ben Haslam but compensation awaits in the Johnston Smillie Novices' Hurdle.

A winner for Kerry Lee in December, he was headed at the last at Wetherby after trying to make all and his attitude cannot be faulted. Patriotik makes his rules debut in the British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Fakenham. He changed hands for #58,000 at the end of last month after winning a Ballycrystal point to point by 20 lengths, so he should certainly be fit for action on his debut for Evan Williams.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 3.47 Phil's Dream, 4.22 Notforalongtime, 4.57 Armada Rising, 5.30 James Henry, 6.00 Miss Black Jack, 6.30 Mary Shoelaces, 7.00 Sea Wave, 7.30 Barretstown.

FAKENHAM: 1.40 All Blues, 2.10 Go Fox, 2.40 Patriotik, 3.10 Imac Wood, 3.40 Hermes Les Gris, 4.15 Secret Investor, 4.50 Secret Des Dieux.

KELSO: 1.55 Immortal Flame, 2.25 Tedtwo, 2.55 Ginger Mail, 3.25 Empire Steel, 4.00 Special Rate, 4.32 Escapeandevade, 5.02 Yakaleo.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.10 Back Tomorrow, 4.40 Alafdhal, 5.10 Rust E Boy, 5.45 Alrazeen, 6.15 Mr Tibbs, 6.45 WADACRE GOMEZ (NAP), 7.15 Stintino Sunset, 7.45 King Of York, 8.15 Fox Power. DOUBLE: Wadacre Gomez and Empire Steel.