Thursday Tips

Orne is in ominous form following a recent trip to Qatar and will return to home soil with the BetMGM Spring Cup Stakes in sight.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt will arrive at Lingfield on the back of an impressive second-placed finish in the Al Rayyan Mile in Doha, finishing two lengths behind winner Oddyssey in the local Group Two race. Orne has already had Group Three success on these shores at the end of last year, when he made all to claim the Betfred Horris Hill Stakes at Newmarket in November. Both results came via differing tactics under the guidance of Robert Havlin, who has ridden on all four of the colt's outings, proving that the three-year-old is adaptable.

He prefers to be among the front-runners, however, just like his sire Acclamation - and Havlin should ensure Orne will be prominent at the all-weather track. Orne has already experienced success on Polytrack in his short career - winning at Kempton on debut in September last year - and should be in the mix for top honours despite carrying top weight. Hollie Doyle has been tasked with getting Havana Force into the winner's enclosure at the third time of asking in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Restricted Maiden Stakes. The Marco Botti filly has been knocking on the door after a third-placed finish at Chelmsford in January was followed by second in Newcastle last month. The three-year-old came through strongly to head Duke Wellington and claim the runner-up spot last time out behind Twirler, who has won again since, and can hopefully use that experience to secure an elusive first victory.

Tortured Soul is eyeing up a hat-trick in the Build Your Acca With BetUK "Hands And Heels" Apprentice Handicap following a fruitful transition to Tony Carroll's yard. The four-year-old gelding made the switch from Irish trainer Ger Lyons to Mill House Racing in November and has subsequently won four of his five starts. His most recent victory came over this mile-and-a-half distance at Kempton last week and it is hard to see Tortured Soul not being there or thereabouts again in the Lingfield opener. At Wincanton, Windance will look to bounce back to form in the Newt In Somerset Handicap Chase following an unfortunate return to action last time out. The nine-year-old, who was returning after 354 days, was eight lengths clear before he hit the last fence and unseated jockey Chad Bament at Plumpton last month. Windance won over course and distance under Sam Twiston-Davies in March 2023 and they are paired once more as Anthony Honeyball targets another victory for the gelding. Twyford's Diamond drops in class as she looks for her first win at the sixth attempt in the Women Investors Network Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Ben Pauling's five-year-old was in touch with the leaders for a long way as she claimed third in a Class Three at Market Rasen last month, with regular jockey Ben Jones on board, and a 2lb drop in the ratings can aid her cause, especially now down a level as well.

Up in Cumbria, Rocheval looks to maintain an unbeaten start to his career in the Carlisle Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle. Patrick Wadge guided Lucinda Russell's gelding to victory at Aintree and Ayr before the end of last year - beating I Wish You on both occasions - and is eyeing a hat-trick of successes. One More Stroke will be aiming to continue his fine form in the Watch Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle, under Brian Hughes once more. Following a second-placed finish at Musselburgh to kick off his career under Rules, the Donald McCain-trained horse claimed victory after pipping Yes Day last time out at Catterick in January. One More Stroke is set to battle with another Jonjo O'Neill gelding in the form of Highlands Legacy, in what should be an entertaining battle at the Cumbrian track. Henry Brooke is back on Concetto as the pair target back-to-back successes in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old impressed, albeit not fluent at every obstacle, in last month's three-and-a-quarter length win at Market Rasen and should improve following that performance. At Newcastle, Inisherin should build on his impressive debut and is well-fancied for the Win #2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes. The Kevin Ryan colt belied his 50-1 odds as he was beaten by just half a length behind Bellum Justum at Newmarket in September and will be much shorter here. Blue Virtue is fancied to break her winning duck in the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap. The Roger Varian filly finished third and second respectively in her first two starts before dropping down in class last time out. The three-year-old could only secure minor honours on that occasion, but Spiritual Pursuit - who finished ahead of her in second - has progressed nicely since, so she is a contender to go close once again.

SELECTIONS: CARLISLE: 2.05 St John's Road, 2.35 Rocheval, 3.10 Teescomponentsyess, 3.45 Maggie O, 4.20 One More Stroke, 4.55 Concetto.

LINGFIELD: 1.40 Tortured Soul, 2.15 Havana Force, 2.45 Beauzon, 3.20 Orne, 3.55 Mount Mogan, 4.30 Red Walls, 5.05 Something To Do.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Desert Quest, 6.00 Inisherin, 6.30 Billy McGarry, 7.00 Redondo, 7.30 Blue Virtue, 8.00 Bernie The Bear, 8.30 Ana Emaraaty.

WINCANTON: 1.50 Largy Poet, 2.25 WINDANCE (NAP), 2.55 Twyford's Diamond, 3.30 Burrows Park, 4.05 Robber's Bridge, 4.40 William Ewart. DOUBLE: Windance and Rocheval.