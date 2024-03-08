Saturday Tips

Go Dante can finally land the big prize he has long promised in the Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.

Olly Murphy has always held this eight-year-old in high regard, so much so he was given a shot at Grade One company when finishing fourth in the Challow Hurdle a couple of years ago. Go Dante then spent more than a year on the sidelines, winning one of his four starts last term, before returning this season with an encouraging sixth in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham, where Champion Hurdle-bound Iberico Lord was just far too good, beating him 15 lengths.

He looked good value for a length-and-a-quarter victory over Doddiethegreat subsequently, before he clashed again with Iberico Lord in last month's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. That rival again had his measure, although Go Dante almost halved the distance between them in coming home third, and a similar effort would put him right in the mix for this prize, particularly if the ground rides on the easier side. Heros appears to be on the upgrade for Venetia Williams ahead of the Betfair Serial Winners Fund Novices' Handicap Chase.

He did not show too much over hurdles last term, but switched to fences this year, he has proved a different proposition in winning two of his five starts. Taunton victories in November and December were followed by thirds at Aintree and Wincanton, with a change to waiting tactics at the latter venue not appearing to suit at all. Returned to a more prominent role at Wetherby last time, Heros was beaten just a neck in a photo despite being carried across the track on the run to the line, so his effort could be upgraded. Crazierthandaisy can take a huge leap forward from her debut run to claim Listed honours in the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. A beautifully-bred daughter of Walk In The Park, Crazierthandaisy bumped into two more experienced rivals at Huntingdon in January, being beaten less than a length and looking a certain future winner.

This is a tougher test, but Nicky Henderson knows what is required. Valadon is on course for a hat-trick in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Beaten just over five lengths first time up by Triumph Hurdle contender Salver, Valadon has won two subsequent starts at Exeter and Newbury, with his narrow winning margins ensuring the handicapper could not be too hard on him. Subsequent winner Wreckless Eric finished a three-quarter-length second to the selection in that Newbury heat, giving the form a solid feel. Shouldvebeenaring looks a worthy favourite on his return to action in the BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton. He showed he can win first time up last season when triumphing at Southwell on the first of what was to be 12 starts in 2023.

Those dozen runs encompassed Group One assignments, with his last two outings of the year producing a narrow Sprint Cup second and a close-up third in the Prix de la Foret. The ratings put him well ahead of his rivals here, with Richard Hannon's charge also vastly favoured under the conditions of the race, so it will be disappointing if he cannot prevail. Smoky Mountain's claims in the BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap are perhaps less clear cut, but he is worth an interest.

He has either won or finished second in all but one of his eight career outings and has a cosy seven-furlong success at this track to his credit already this year. Smoky Mountain is upped to a mile here, but having been a short-head second over the distance at Southwell the time before last, the trip holds no fears and he could still have something in the locker.

SELECTIONS AYR: 1.23 Sea God, 1.58 Lady In The Park, 2.33 Salamanca Bay, 3.08 Atlantic Dancer, 3.43 Whodini, 4.18 Clovis Boy, 4.53 Kingston James.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Calcutta Dream, 6.00 Sea Ice, 6.30 Ten O'Clock, 7.00 Alafdhal, 7.30 Come On Girl, 8.00 Wadacre Grace, 8.30 Island Native.

GOWRAN: 2.10 Tannery Park, 2.45 Sadies Diamond, 3.20 Cher Why Not, 3.55 Mount Frisco, 4.30 Duffle Coat, 5.05 Ramillies, 5.40 Port Joulain.

HEREFORD: 1.42 Kenny's Park, 2.17 Fantomas, 2.52 Glencassley, 3.27 Real Stone, 4.02 Hi Riko, 4.35 Passing Kate, 5.12 Queens Melody.

SANDOWN: 1.15 Valadon, 1.50 Roger Pol, 2.25 GO DANTE (NAP), 3.00 Crazierthandaisy, 3.35 Heros, 4.10 Trincomalee, 4.40 Es Perfecto.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.40 Shouldvebeenaring, 3.15 Smoky Mountain, 3.50 Siempre Arturo, 4.25 Lafan, 5.00 Rebel Path, 5.35 Quiet Resolve, 6.10 Travis, 6.40 Mr Tibbs. DOUBLE: Go Dante and Valadon.