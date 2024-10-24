Hollie Doyle blog: Nebras can justify Group 1 place at Doncaster

Hollie Doyle discusses her six rides at Doncaster on Futurity Trophy day including Nebras in the feature and reuniting on Trueshan at Saint-Cloud on Sunday

NEBRAS CAN JUSTIFY GROUP 1 PLACE

In a week when my Classic winner Nashwa retired to the paddocks, it's exciting to be riding her half-brother in the final Group 1 of the British Flat Season at Doncaster on Saturday, the William Hill Futurity Trophy (2.40) - live on Sky Sports Racing.

NEBRAS has been supplemented for the mile feature after making an impressive debut at Newmarket for my boss Imad Alsagar and his trainers John and Thady Gosden three weeks ago. He gave me a great feel that day and although this is a big step up from novice company, he wouldn't be turning up if we didn't think he could acquit himself well at this level.

Our son of Dubawi is the most inexperienced horse in the race but has a good mentality, so hopefully he will take it all in his stride. The race has cut up a bit but likely favourite Wimbledon Hawkeye, who won the Royal Lodge for James Owen, looks like the one we all have to beat.

Image: Nebras deserves his go at Group glory

BIG CHANCE FOR KEATLEY JUVENILE

Another I'm really looking forward to this weekend is Adrian Keatley's two-year-old FRANCISCO'S PIECE in the Listed William Hill Prospect Stakes (1.30) at Doncaster.

He's only been out of the first three twice in eight starts and ran a cracker in the Listed Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar a couple of weeks ago, finishing a close second, before gaining more Black Type in France.

A Listed winner at Chantilly in the summer, he's holding his form well and is a credit to Adrian and the team. He shouldn't mind the soft ground and is tough enough to go close in what looks a hot renewal.

WELL-TREATED ABERAMA CAN STRIKE GOLD

ABERAMA GOLD has been an absolute star for David O'Meara and his owner Even Sutherland, with a Stewards' Cup on his CV alongside 11 other victories, and he should go well in Doncaster's Join Century Racing Club Today Handicap (2.05).

Successful in this race 12 months ago off a much higher mark, he has good form with the likely favourite Blue Storm after finishing just behind him at Haydock. Although we're drawn away from the fancied runners, Aberama Gold has conditions in his favour and has the credentials to go well again off such a light weight.

Image: Aberama Gold battles to victory in the Stewards' Cup

ZABRISKIE OUT TO MAKE A POINT

I rode ZABRISKIE POINT for Charlie Hills at Newbury in August when he finished a close sixth behind subsequent Ayr Gold Cup winner Lethal Levi, and I am back on board the three-year-old in the William Hill Offers More Top Prices Handicap (4.25) a little later on the card. He has plenty of natural speed and enjoys soft ground, so hopefully he has some scope off his latest mark of 88.

IS I RIGHT could easily step forward in the CaseIH & Paxtons Supply Tractors To Arc Nursery (3.50). James Horton's colt showed improved form to finish third at Haydock Park last month and has been given a workable opening mark of 71.

Michael Dods' PRAIRIE FALCON won for me at Goodwood a couple of years ago, so it's nice to be back on top the Belardo gelding in the second division of the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap (5.30). He's fit from running well enough on the All-Weather and should give another good account of himself here.

Image: Hollie is keen on Albasheer

ALBASHEER OUT FOR GROUP 3 GLORY

ALBASHEER's been a star for Archie Watson and the team this year and takes his chance back on the All-Weather in the Group 3 William Hill Top Price Guarantee Mercury Stakes (7.30) at Dundalk on Friday evening.

He won back-to-back handicaps on the Newcastle tapeta before taking a valuable race at Ascot in July, and he had excuses in Pattern company last time at Newbury when the ground was just too soft for him. Unfortunately we don't have a great draw, but they do tend to race up the middle at Dundalk, so if he's on a going day he should go close.

Image: Trueshan is raring to go after being a non-runner atChantilly

FRENCH MISSION FOR TRUESHAN

I round off a busy week with a trip to France on Sunday to ride my old friend TRUESHAN in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak (2.50) at Saint-Cloud - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Second to the prolific Kyprios in the Prix du Cadran last time out, he's fresh and well after side-stepping another clash with Aidan O'Brien's star at Ascot on British Champions Day last weekend, and he looks to have plenty in his favour in this spot.

Alan King's star could take on some familiar names, including Karl Burke's Cumberland Lodge winner Al Qareem, but will have conditions to his liking. He's never run in this race before, but it would be great if he could add it to his remarkable roll of honour.

Image: Doyle thinks very fondly of Nashwa

NASHWA PUT ME ON THE MAP

It's with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my Classic winner Nashwa, as she begins the next chapter of her life as a broodmare at owner Imad Alsagar's Blue Diamond Stud.

I will be forever indebted to her for putting me on the map as a jockey by giving me my first Classic success in the French Oaks - the Prix de Diane - two years ago. Nashwa also won me two other Group 1s, of course, taking the Nassau Stakes in that same golden summer before following up at the highest level in last season's Falmouth Stakes.

She didn't quite manage to recapture her brilliant best form after coming back from an injury sustained in Dubai in March, but it's wonderful to see her retire a sound, healthy mare. She's going to be such an important part of Imad's successful breeding operation, and I'm already looking forward to riding her offspring.

BUSY AUTUMN STARTS IN CALIFORNIA

My husband Tom (Marquand) and I are buckling up for a hectic autumn, starting next week with our flight to California to ride in the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar - live on Sky Sports Racing.

It's going to be an exciting weekend for us, as we both look to help spearhead Europe's challenge. It would be amazing if Archie Watson's star sprinter Bradsell could round off an amazing year by giving me my first taste of Breeders' Cup glory, and we're very happy with his preparation.

After that Tom and I fly out to Japan to begin a short-term contract taking us up to the Christmas period. This will be my third year riding out in Tokyo and I'm really excited about the prospect of building on last year's success.

Watch the Group 1 William Hill Futurity Trophy live on Sky Sports Racing.