Hollie Doyle: Sky Sports Racing ambassador celebrates 1,000th British winner before attention turns to Doncaster

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle looks forward to rides in the Brocklesby, Spring Mile and Lincoln in her latest exclusive blog.

Ocean can make waves in Spring Mile

We're on a fact-finding mission at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, but Archie Watson's interesting new recruit Ocean Of Dreams could easily have what it takes to run a big race in the William Hill Spring Mile Handicap (1.50).

He missed out on a place in the Lincoln off a rating of 90 but this valuable consolation race could prove the ideal opportunity for a four-year-old who was bought out of Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle stable for 32,000 guineas last autumn.

Gelded soon after, I've ridden the son of Fastnet Rock in most of his work on the Lambourn gallops and have been happy with his progress. I hope he can give his new owners Hambleton Racing a lot of fun this year.

Brocklesby chance with speedy Vega

It's great to have a ride in the first two-year-old race of the new Flat season, the William Hill Top Price Guarantee EBF Brocklesby Stakes (1.15) at Doncaster on Saturday.

Mighty Vega is trained by Amy Murphy's husband Lemos De Souza, who is taking good care of her Newmarket operation while she oversees a new venture in France.

I rode this son of Lucky Vega in a gallop on Racecourse Side this week and he seems very straightforward. His sire Lucky Vega has some impressive statistics in Australia, so it would be great if he could get off to a flyer here.

Midnight can gun rivals down in Lincoln

The William Hill Lincoln (3.35) at Doncaster on Saturday is a wide-open renewal but I expect Wathnan Racing's Midnight Gun to come out on top for Hamad Al Jehani and James Doyle.

Gelded since his course and distance second to the useful Harper's Ferry in October, this talented grey brings a compelling profile to the race off a rating of 101.

Still only a four-year-old, he is well enough drawn in the middle in stall 13 to give James options and can show the credentials to hold his own in stakes company as the new season progresses.

Chaturanga better for winter break

I partner another Hambleton Racing runner Chaturanga in the Weekend Winners on Sky Sports Racing Handicap (4.15) at Doncaster on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archie Watson's four-year-old won two handicaps over this trip of ten furlongs last year, the first on the Newcastle Tapeta and another at Ayr in July and has done particularly well for his winter break.

Like stable companion Ocean Of Dreams, he has been moving nicely at home ahead of this re-appearance run so I'm hopeful of a prominent display.

Hannon filly has good record fresh

I also ride Circe in the William Hill Proper Prices Handicap (4.50) on Sunday for my old boss Richard Hannon. I won on the filly at Newbury last summer on her return from a break so have no worries about her being ready for this following a five-month lay-off.

Image: Circe (second right) is Hollie Doyle's mount on Town Moor

I'm also looking forward to getting back on Adrian Nicholls's Maywedance in the Watch Unbridled on attheraces.com Handicap (2.30). I was second on her in a Beverley novice in September and liked her so I'm hopeful she can progress now she goes handicapping off a modest mark.

Heather Main's Zoulu Chief hasn't run since being campaigned in Dubai last year so I'm not sure what to expect from our wide draw in the William Hill More Top Prices Handicap (3.40). He's shown a lot of talent on fast ground so we'll see how he copes with the forecast easier conditions on Sunday.

Latest landmark a proud achievement

It was certainly a proud achievement to reach 1,000 domestic winners at Lingfield Park on Monday. I couldn't think of a better way to head into the start of the new turf season at Doncaster this weekend.

It was nice to achieve it on Marco Botti's filly Handle With Care, as he has been a big supporter of mine for a long time now.

So many trainers have been loyal to me since riding my first winner for David Evans at Salisbury in 2013 but my career really took off when I linked up with my boss Archie Watson, who has provided me with Group 1 winners Glen Shiel and Bradsell.

Obviously my first Classic winner Nashwa for Imad Alsagar and the Gosdens is right up there with my most magical moments while Alan King's star stayer Trueshan has given me so many great days, too. I just hope I have another 1,000 under the bonnet!

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

Watch every race of the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 519) on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March.