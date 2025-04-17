Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Saint Lawrence can strike in Newcastle sprint on All-Weather Championships Finals Day

Royal Ascot winners Saint Lawrence and Claymore are among five rides for Hollie on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday.

Wokingham winner stakes Good Friday claim

Saint Lawrence isn't the easiest to predict but there's no doubting his talent, so I'm hoping for the best in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap (3.35) at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archie Watson's seven-year-old goes well fresh, just as he proved when I won the Wokingham Handicap on him at Royal Ascot on his stable debut in 2023, and he has run some decent races in Group company since.

Image: Saint Lawrence won the Wokingham in 2023

He's lightly raced on synthetics but also ran an eye-catching race behind the re-opposing Marshman on Trials Day at Newcastle in January, when we were beaten less than four lengths despite not enjoying the clearest run.

Racing below his last winning mark in an open-looking race, he receives plenty of weight from his main market rivals here, so I'm hoping the son of Al Kazeem can outrun potentially-big odds.

Solid form gives Cyclonite a chance

James Ferguson's Cyclonite looks a lively outsider in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap (1.50) at Newcastle.

He's enjoyed a productive winter so far, winning a 6f handicap at Kempton in December before finishing third to likely Good Friday-favourite So Darn Hot in the three-year-old trial over six furlongs at this track the following month.

This Bucchero gelding stayed on nicely for Daniel Muscutt that day and then ran another big race in Class Two company at Southwell behind another of his leading rivals Humam and Karl Burke's Rebel's Gamble, who went on to win a Listed contest.

This is a tough assignment, but we get plenty of weight off the principals, from an unchanged mark of 85, and I'm happy enough with my middle draw, which gives me options.

In at the deep end but Shallow has a chance

If the step up to seven furlongs works for Shallow, she could have a big chance in the BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap (2.25).

Richard Spencer's unexposed daughter of Rajasinghe has won twice this year over six furlongs and was staying on when finishing second over the same trip at Kempton Park last month.

She looks well worth a try at this longer distance and carries only 8st 3lb in a pretty ordinary race for the prize-money. James Tate's Listed winner Cloud Cover, who won it last year, will clearly be tough to beat if she runs anywhere near her best, though.

Track third gives Claymore hope

Saint Lawrence isn't my only Royal Ascot winner racing at Newcastle on Friday, as I also partner Jane Chapple-Hyam's Claymore in the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap (4.07).

Image: Hollie Doyle gets the ride on Claymore, seen here partnered with Neil Callan

He won the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes in 2022 but hasn't been able to get his head in front since, despite running some decent races in defeat.

The Group Three Winter Derby at Southwell in February was too competitive, but his staying-on third in a Class Two handicap over this course and distance in December makes him interesting off a reduced rating of 95. I'm drawn wide in stall 15 here, but we should have plenty of time to get into the most valuable race of the day.

Light weight an advantage to consistent Wonder

James Fanshawe's Wonder could be a fun ride in the closing BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap (4.42) - a race I won a couple of years ago in its previous format with my old friend Rainbow Dreamer.

Wonder has been consistent this winter, winning at both Wolverhampton and Southwell for Dylan Hogan, where he proved his aptitude for this longer trip.

He's up against some nice horses here like Wonder Legend, who impressed me when I won on him at Wolverhampton recently, but getting into this off a light weight puts him in with a chance of outrunning his price.