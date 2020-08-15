Racecards

20:42 Gulfstream (USA)

Race 8 - Claiming

  • 7 Runners
  • Distance: 6f
  • Going: Fast
  • Surface: Dirt
  • US$24,000 added
  • Winner: US$15,119
  • 2nd: US$4,800
  • 3rd: US$2,401
  • 4th: US$1,680
Weighed In
  • Off Time: 20:46:18
  • 7 Ran
      1(1)
      Silk - Burgundy, white diamond frame, white stripes on sleeves, white cap

      Bion Magic (USA)

      23 D
      14/1
      • Form 3-86695
      • Age 3
      • Weight 8-6
      • Official Rating 67

      2(2)
      Silk - Yellow, blue stars, blue cap

      Graycliff (USA)

      23 D
      22/1
      • Form 16476
      • Age 3
      • Weight 8-6
      • Official Rating 64

      4(4)
      Silk - White, black blocks, gold horse

      True Atka (USA)

      23 D
      3/1
      • Form 8-63252
      • Age 4
      • Weight 8-11
      • Official Rating 74

      5(5)
      Silk - Navy, orange stars, white bars on orange sleeves, navy cap

      Trevess (USA)

      22
      11/8
      • Form 710453
      • Age 3
      • Weight 8-6
      • Official Rating 80

      6(6)
      Silk - White, blue chevrons, blue band on sleeves, white cap

      Sense A Million (USA)

      23 D
      11/2
      • Form 041324
      • Age 3
      • Weight 8-8
      • Official Rating 79

      7(7)
      Silk - Yellow, blue diamonds, yellow cap

      I'm A Rockstar (USA)

      22 D
      6/1
      • Form 635134
      • Age 4
      • Weight 8-11
      • Official Rating 70

      8(8)
      Silk - Yellow, green diamond, black stars on sleeves, green cap

      Reggae Revolution (USA)

      22 D
      13/2
      • Form 21-6306
      • Age 3
      • Weight 8-6
      • Official Rating 81

      3(3)
      NR

      Beasaichi (USA)

      46 D
      9/2
      • Form 234452
      • Age 3
      • Weight 8-6
      • Official Rating 83

      Betting

      Forecast

      Beasaichi (1/9999), Trevess (11/8), True Atka (3/1), Sense A Million (11/2), I'm A Rockstar (6/1), Reggae Revolution (13/2), Bion Magic (14/1), Graycliff (22/1)

      In depth

      Formwatch

      Bion Magic (USA) 16-1 (8-7) Hustled early, no bids, 5th of 7, 3 1/2l behind Jessica (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f gd in Jul.

      Graycliff (USA) 18-1 (8-7) Steady&shuffle bck 3/8, 6th of 7, 10 1/2l behind Jessica (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f gd in Jul.

      True Atka (USA) 7-1 (8-12) Off 3l slow,4wd,missed, 2nd of 7, nk behind Jessica (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f gd in Jul.

      Trevess (USA) 9-2 (8-6) Brush st,duel 2wd,wknd, 3rd of 7, 1 3/4l behind Private Message (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f fst in Jul.

      Sense A Million (USA) 13-5 (8-9) Lost position, mvd out, 4th of 7, 1 1/4l behind Jessica (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f gd in Jul.

      I'm A Rockstar (USA) 13-2 (8-10) Driven 3wd 1/4p, faded, 4th of 7, 7l behind Private Message (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f fst in Jul.

      Reggae Revolution (USA) 18-5 (8-6) Steadied 1/2, empty, 6th of 7, 9 1/4l behind Private Message (8-12) at Gulfstream 6f fst in Jul.

      Beasaichi (USA) 5-1 (8-6) 3wd turn, up for place, 2nd of 7, 2 3/4l behind Panarea (8-8) at Gulfstream 7f fst in Jun.