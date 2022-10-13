Rugby League World Cup 2021: Shaun Wane names England squad for World Cup opener

Dom Young is named in Shaun Wane's 19-strong squad for England's opener

England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-strong squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup tournament opener against Samoa at St James’ Park.

Winger Dom Young has been preferred to 34-year-old Ryan Hall, England's record try scorer, after making a big impression in last Friday's warm-up match versus Fiji.

England are facing Samoa for the first time in five years and the home side will be led by captain Sam Tomkins.

Young, a 21-year-old former Huddersfield player, scored one try and created two more in England's 50-0 win and is present in Wane's 19-man squad, which contains just one other specialist winger in St Helens' Tommy Makinson.

Makinson, rested against Fiji, won the Golden Boot after making a spectacular entrance onto the international stage in the 2018 Test series against New Zealand. He says playing in a World Cup on home soil will provide the highlight of his career.

"This will go straight to the top," Makinson said. "It just doesn't come any bigger.

"It's every kid's dream to play in a home World Cup and now it's about delivering. Hopefully we can start it in style and get the job done."

England's 19-man squad: 1. Sam Tomkins (captain), 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Herbie Farnworth, 6. Jack Welsby, 7. George Williams, 8. Tom Burgess, 9. Micky McIlorum, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Victor Radley, 14. Dom Young, 15 Morgan Knowles, 16. Matty Lees, 17. Mike Cooper, 18. Chris Hill, 20. Mike McMeeken, 21. Marc Sneyd, 24. Kai Pearce-Paul

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

