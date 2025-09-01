York captain Sinead Peach has shown 'genuine remorse' for alleged vulgar slur at referee, says Women's Super League club
York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach was shown a red card during her side's 18-8 loss to St Helens; the referee sent her off for a remark she made after Saints were awarded a penalty
Monday 1 September 2025 17:10, UK
York's chairman said their captain Sinead Peach has shown "genuine remorse" for her alleged X-rated rant at referee Oliver Salmon during her side's Betfred Women's Super League defeat at St Helens on Saturday.
Peach appeared to ask Salmon: "Which one are you s****ing?" after he awarded a penalty to Saints in the final minute of the hosts' 18-8 win, prompting the official to send her off.
York chairman Clint Goodchild said in a statement: "Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation.
- Salford claim shock Super League win at Warrington as Hull KR beat St Helens
- Leigh book play-off spot, keep top-two hopes alive with win over Castleford
- Latest Super League fixtures and results 📒
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs."
Live footage of the match, which was broadcast on The Sportsman's YouTube channel, showed Salmon clearly detailing the exact nature of the dissent to his fellow officials.
The Rugby Football League confirmed Peach's red card will be considered by the match review panel on Thursday.
Goodchild added: "As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead's longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.
"We are committed to the values of respect and integrity that underpin our sport."
Peach, 27, has led York to back-to-back Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024 and was named Woman of Steel in October 2023.
Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.