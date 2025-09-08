Super League: Hull FC's Jack Ashworth could face lengthy ban after hit on Mikey Lewis against Hull KR referred to tribunal

Jack Ashworth may have played his final game for Hull FC, with the prop facing a potential six-match ban at least after his hit on Mikey Lewis in Sunday's ill-tempered derby with Hull KR was referred to a tribunal.

Ashworth - who will join Castleford Tigers from 2026 - appeared to elbow Rovers' Lewis in the face late in the Black and Whites' 18-4 defeat at Craven Park.

The 30-year-old has been cited for Grade E striking and, if found guilty, could also be fined.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters - whose side's win took them closer to clinching the League Leaders' Shield - felt some opposition players "deliberately" targeted Lewis.

Peters said: "I'm all for physical intent and there's going to be a niggle, I get that, but some of the things went over the top. For the treatment [Lewis] got, it was incredible that he stayed composed.

"He's a key player and he's going to get a lot of attention, but you don't learn to live with an elbow to the head.

"There's accidents that happen, but that is not an accident, that is a deliberate act. That shouldn't happen again. We need to protect him."

Three Hull FC players have already received bans after the fiery clash - Amir Bourouh and Yusuf Aydin slapped with one-match sanctions and Jordan Rapana a two-game suspension for two separate incidents - while Liam Watts has been fined.

On the Rovers side, Eribe Doro has been fined for head contact but no further action will be taken against Elliot Minchella for the same offence.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons' Franck Maria has been charged with a Grade E offence of head contact against Salford and will face a tribunal later this week.

Warrington's Luke Yates and Salford's Loghan Lewis and been handed two and three-match bans respectively and will now miss the rest of the season.