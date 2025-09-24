Daryl Powell looking to extend Wakefield Trinity's 'special' season with play-off victory over Leigh Leopards

Flashback to February and Wakefield Trinity were preparing to be the new team back in Super League. Many wrote them off as not having the credentials to compete. Fast forward to September and they are in the play-offs.

What Daryl Powell and his playing group have achieved cannot be understated. Their win over Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners Hull KR just a couple of weeks ago in Round 26 sums up that they will not be making up the numbers; they will be challenging the big boys.

Now, they face a trip to Leigh Leopards on Friday, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm (kick-off 8pm), with a chance to end those 80 minutes as one of the four teams in the semi-finals alongside Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

While Wakefield have defied every expectation of the team returning to the top flight from those outside the camp, those within it have always believed they had built something special.

Now, Powell wants to make sure they will be a "challenge" once again to favourites in the play-off clash, Leigh.

"It has been awesome for us," Powell told Sky Sports.

"We came in without any real expectation and there is probably still none from people outside our camp.

"We have gone about the game we have wanted to all year, we have enjoyed it, and it has been successful so far.

"We have just got a great opportunity now to do something special.

"I don't think there is pressure to do it. I think as most people expect, Leigh are the favourites.

"When you get into a game it is who plays the best.

"I think the teams are quite close, to be honest. We have played them three times already this year, we won one and they won two, but even those two games were pretty tight.

"It just comes down to the day. It will be an awesome atmosphere, it is such a great place to play with the show they put on.

"The boys will concentrate on playing well on the field and we know if we play well then we are a challenge for anybody."

So what exactly do Wakefield need to do to book their spot in the semis? According to Powell, they need to play a pretty perfect 80 minutes.

"I think you have got to have everything to make the semi-finals," he added.

"Leigh throw a lot defensively at you and Lachlan Lam is playing great, Gareth O'Brien is playing great, and their pack is pretty formidable.

"They are a real challenge for anyone and then with the ball, we have got to be exactly where we need to be with our game- we need to complete high and not make too many errors.

"You have to challenge everything I think and it needs to be a special performance, we know that."

Hanley: We all have confidence we can make the Grand Final

While Wakefield have been on an incredible trajectory, it is a path not too dissimilar to the one forged by their opponents Leigh when they returned to the Championship.

Since, they have improved year on year in their Super League standing, picking up a Challenge Cup on the way in 2023.

Now, for their centre and Dream Team representative Umyla Hanley, all eyes are set on making the Grand Final and completing a childhood dream of his, starting with beating Wakefield.

"The vibe is very good with us and we are in third spot. If you had told us that at the beginning of the season we would have been very happy with that," Hanley said.

"Wakefield were us last year or the year before. Those kinds of teams are dangerous and they are a good team. On their day they can turn over any team in the league.

"We have just got to really stick to our game plan.

"Definitely (we have confidence we can win the Grand Final). I don't think anybody at Leigh thinks any differently.

"I think people were writing us off at the start of the season to even be in the top six, so it is exciting for us.

"It would be absolutely unreal, it is the kind of stuff you dream of as a kid.

"10 years ago I was at Old Trafford watching the games as a kid."

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity - 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity - 8pm Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens - 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

