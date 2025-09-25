Leeds Rhinos and St Helens preparing for a 'battle' as they meet in Super League play-off clash

The three Super League contests between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in 2025 have been feisty, physical, and above all else a battle. Expect no different when they face off in the play-offs.

As two of the competition's giants, Leeds and Saints have had immense battles on a regular basis, competing in many a Grand Final over Super League's 30 seasons.

This season has been no different, the Rhinos taking the spoils at Magic Weekend before St Helens hit back twice with wins at Headingley and at home.

Now, the fourth vs fifth battle will see one of these sides reach the semi-finals and the other licking their wounds thinking about what could have been in 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite losing to Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur is looking forward to their contest with St Helens in the Eliminators round.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur is under no illusions of what performance his side are going to have to put in on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm when they welcome Saints.

Indeed, he summed it up in two words: "Our best".

"It is (going to be a battle). All of our contests this year with Saints have been really physical," Arthur told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

"They have probably been a bit scrappy from both teams but the attrition of both teams and how tough and physical it was from both teams, I am expecting exactly the same on Saturday.

"Our performance will have to be our best.

"We are playing a very good team and I think all six teams at this stage of the year have proven and shown that any team can win it.

"Every team is right in it but it is one game at a time and we have got to come up with our best 80 minutes so far."

If Leeds are going to get the victory then one man who will be pulling the strings is their halfback and Dream Team representative Jake Connor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhino's Jake Connor says he's 'confident' his side can win the Grand Final.

Connor joined Leeds after a tough time at Huddersfield and is ready to prove himself once again under the tough but supportive eye of Arthur.

Now, he has managed to do that and has his sights set on leading his team all the way to Old Trafford.

"We are very excited. It is what we set out to do at the beginning of the year, playing in the play-offs, and get a home semi-final and that is what we have done," Connor told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the 14-8 victory over Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor spoke about missing out on Shaun Wane’s latest England squad.

"Hopefully we can get a good atmosphere, get Headingley pumping, and put a good performance in.

"He has just believed in me. If you would have asked me 12 months ago if I would be in the position I am in now, I wouldn't have said so and I don't think he (Brad Arthur) would have thought that as well.

"I have ended up transforming into a leading half-back. It didn't look right at the time at the beginning of the season but he stuck with me, believed in it, and we managed to turn it around.

"It is in our hands. We are just going to concentrate on what we do, how we play, and the intensity we know we can bring.

"Hopefully we bring that intensity and we have to match it.

"I think everybody believes (we can win the Grand Final), we have got the confidence, but it is not easy.

"We have got a tough game against Saints to get past first but I like to think everyone believes we can get there and I am sure if we play our style we can get there."

Wellens: We are battle hardened and ready to go

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of St Helens' match against Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

On the other side, St Helens have had a tough run of late, losing to top three sides in Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, and Leigh Leopards before finishing the regular season by just getting over the line against Castleford Tigers in Round 27.

However, Leeds are a side that St Helens seem to have known how to beat in their recent meetings, with head coach Paul Wellens focused on ensuring his side are all in on their performance in what they know will be another tough battle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Wellens felt St Helens' shutout against Leeds Rhinos was the best defensive display he has seen in the 20 years at the club.

"We are expecting a really tough battle. We have played Leeds a number of times already this year and the games have followed a similar pattern," Wellens said.

"They have been really tough, really physical games, and that is what we are preparing again for on Saturday.

"I think we need an emphasis on performance. The fact that we have beat them a couple of times this season doesn't count for much when you go into this game on the weekend. But, we do take confidence in the fact we know we can go there and win.

"The focus has to be on performance because saying things is very easy but actioning it is a different challenge.

"We go there confident we are in a good spot. We haven't had a consistent run of results recently but we have had a run of tough games which has put us in a position where we are really battle hardened."

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity- 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity- 8pm Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens- 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.